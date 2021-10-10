Lebanon plunged into darkness after the shutdown of two power plants

“Before we had electricity for an hour a day, now it is completely cut off,” says a resident of Beirut.

At nightfall, in the capital Beirut, residents walk around with torches in their hands. Since Saturday, Lebanon has been plunged into a total blackout after the shutdown of the activity of two major power plants for lack of fuel, announced the national company Electricité du Liban (EDL).

Stuck in an unprecedented crisis, described by the World Bank as one of the worst in the history of the world since 1850, the country has been experiencing draconian power rationing for months, peaking at more than 22 hours a day, and struggling to import electricity. fuel, against the backdrop of a historic collapse of the national currency and a drying up of foreign currencies.

“We really live in deplorable conditions”

“Before we had electricity for one hour a day, now it is completely cut off,” a resident of Beirut told our antenna, “the situation is getting worse and worse”. “Sometimes I sleep in my car until 3 or 4 in the morning, until maybe there is electricity,” said another, “we really live in terrible conditions.”

These cuts paralyze the lives of the population and several vital sectors, while the managers of private generators, who generally take over, also ration shops, hospitals and homes, as fuel becomes scarce.

“The power cut is bad for us from every point of view,” explains Zakaria Hammoud, owner of a mini-market, whose fridges are not working. “There are a lot of products that we cannot have, and that we cannot sell, it prevents us from working.”

The shutdown of two power plants

“After the Deir Ammar plant was forced to shut down its electricity production yesterday morning due to the exhaustion of its diesel reserves, the Zahrani plant also shut down this afternoon for the same reason “, the EDL said in a statement. This led to a “total collapse of the network with no possibility of restoring it for the moment”, the statement added, while the other power stations in the country are operating at minimum.





This is the second total blackout reported by EDL since the beginning of the month. For the first, the network was reestablished a few days later.

A source at the Ministry of Energy told AFP that efforts were being made “to find a solution to the problem”. In its statement, the EDL said an oil tanker was due to arrive on Saturday evening and be unloaded early next week.

Reforms announced

The international community is calling for urgent reforms from the Lebanese authorities, in particular for the EDL, a symbol of bad governance and the decay of public services in Lebanon.

Formed in September after 13 months of political wrangling, the new government is committed to initiating reforms in the electricity sector and gradually restoring public power.

Lebanon is negotiating with Egypt and Jordan for the delivery of gas and electricity via Syria, while the Shiite movement Hezbollah has announced several deliveries of Iranian fuel in recent weeks to alleviate serious power and fuel shortages. An agreement was also reached between the authorities and Iraq for the distribution of Iraqi oil to Lebanon in return for medical services.