Leonardo makes a sensational exit for Mbappé!

After the last interview with Kylian Mbappé for RMC Sport and L’Équipe, the sports director of PSG, Leonardo, came out of the silence to sweep the news of the club in the capital. In particular the future of the 22-year-old striker, announced to Real Madrid next summer.

Leonardo does not see PSG without Mbappé

Passing through Italy, Leonardo participated in the dello Sport Festival in Italy. The sports director of Paris Saint-Germain took the opportunity to discuss the hot issues concerning his club. In remarks relayed by the journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian leader spoke in particular about the file Kylian Mbappé. At the end of the contract on June 30, the French international has still not initialed a new engagement and seems to have the lead at Real Madrid. But PSG intends to keep its French gem.

“Our idea is to extend Mbappé’s contract. Our plan has not changed. Kylian is a gem, he’s absolutely perfect for PSG, and then we have Kylian, Leo (Messi), Neymar. We never planned the future of PSG without Mbappé ”, Leonardo said. And according to the mother of the former AS Monaco striker, the possibility of seeing him continue his adventure with the Rouge et Bleu does exist.





Mbappé’s mother confirms discussions with PSG

Despite the great assurance of Real Madrid for a free arrival of Kylian Mbappé Next summer, Paris Saint-Germain are working behind the scenes to extend his contract. In a daily interview The Parisian, Fayza Lamari, the mother of the 2018 world champion, admits to being in negotiations with Leonardo for a renewal of her son’s lease.

“We are currently discussing with PSG and things are going well. I even had Leonardo last night (Monday). After that, will we come to a way out? One thing is certain: he will give his all to the end to win the C1 ”, she confided. After its madness transfer window, PSG could strike another very big blow with the extension of its number 7.