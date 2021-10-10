Les Bleues fight but confirm against Ukraine in qualifying for Euro 2022

The France team signed their second victory in as many games and retain the lead of their group.

Four days after its victory against the Czech Republic, the France team had to work hard to win on Ukraine (28-25), in their second qualifying match for Euro 2022. At first dominating, the inexperienced group (only six players present at the Tokyo Olympics) of Olivier Krumbholz gradually declined, facing Ukrainian women who have transcended themselves. A good end to the game on a collective level allowed the Bleues to get out of a bad situation.

Close victory for the Blue against Ukraine. The Olympic champions filled up on points this week for this qualification for Euro 2022.

Important alert nevertheless with Adja Ouattara who will have to do exams following his release #BlueberryProud #UKRFRA pic.twitter.com/Svw3DsdYmi

The French were nevertheless back in their match, quickly widening the lead in the first period, and dominating their opponents in all areas of the game. But they saw the Ukrainians come back just before half-time, counting only one point ahead (15-16).

The second period was much more balanced, the two teams surrendering blow for blow, without any really being able to take away. In this second half hour, the French were able to count on an excellent Catherine Gabriel. The goalkeeper kept hers afloat for a long time, multiplying the decisive parries. Thanks to this result, the Blues keep the lead of Group 4. For their next match, they will face Croatia in March 2022.