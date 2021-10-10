let’s go for VoLTE, changes and free on Freebox TV, the mini 4K at a knockdown price, the Delta is getting dope

Let’s go for the novelties of the week! We take stock of the latest major events at Free and Free Mobile. If you’ve missed the arrival of a new service or promotion in the past seven days, this is definitely the place to get your hands on it.





New Free

Free launched until September 11, exclusively on its website, a big promotion on its Freebox mini 4K, its price increased to € 9.99 / month for 1 year against € 15.99 / month so far. More informations…

Freebox Delta: launch of Disney + on Player Devialet with 6 months free. More informations…

More informations… Also long awaited on the high-end box of Free, the start-over functionality (return to the beginning of the programs) has also been launched this week. More informations…

this week. More informations… Fiber: Free is launching its offers on two Covage RIPs (Altitude) in Calvados. 154,000 households affected in Calvados and 5,000 in Côte Fleurie. More informations…

Oqee: updates on Apple TV, iOS and Android with improvements such as for example the request to select a profile when opening the application for better recommendations.

Freebox subscribers: 5 channels offered in October, Wataa (channel 197), Nautical Channel (183), Motorvision (182), but also Fuel TV and Horse TV. More informations…

Freebox TV: new channels in the Russian package: Domashy (channel 712), Mosfilm (713), Tiji Russia (709), Gulli Girl (711), TV3 International (714). More informations…

Free has developed two of its bouquets in Arabic. The Arabia Pack loses the 5 channels of the MBC group in favor of the bouquet Maghreb + edited by Thema, a subsidiary of Canal +. Posted at € 7.99 / month, the latter also includes the new MBC Masr 2 channels for a total of 22 channels. More informations…

edited by Thema, a subsidiary of Canal +. Posted at € 7.99 / month, the latter also includes the new MBC Masr 2 channels for a total of 22 channels. More informations… The Benshi platform makes its arrival on Amazon Prime, with a subscription at € 4.99 per month. All Amazon Prime subscribers (Delta etc) can now access it directly on the Prime Video application, with a free month to discover the service. More informations…

Freebox Home: beta testers registered on Testflight on iOS benefit from a new version stamped 1.0.0, it is now possible to delete a network of connected objects, enough to avoid keeping an unnecessary network in your application in the event of change of equipment. More informations…

New Free Mobile

Announcements of the week