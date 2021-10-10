Light Field Lab’s stunning holograms

Despite technological advances, we are still far from the holograms of Star Wars or the Holodeck of Star Trek. Even so, Light Field Lab is approaching it with an impressive new technology just begging to invade the real world.

At present, what are called holograms represent only the infancy of this technology. To take advantage of it, you must either wear a headset (like Microsoft’s HoloLens) or be suspicious of disbelief, as for Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s virtual meetings. Suffice to say that holograms such as we see them in films or SF series are still a long way off.

Color wavelengths to the rescue

Nevertheless, Light Field Lab seems to have taken a step forward with SolidLight, a technology based on the wavelengths of colors: by playing on the diffusion of light, it can generate holographic objects striking realism. To achieve this, Light Field Lab has developed a 28-inch LED screen that contains no less than 2.5 billion pixels displaying not traditional RGB, but nuances of color.





The wavelength variations allow the image to be displayed in space, thus giving that impression of a very realistic hologram, all without the aid of glasses. In addition, we can turn around the virtual object without perceiving the deception. We are far from the “flat” holograms sometimes used in the music industry to revive dead legends.

Light Field Lab does not intend to stop there. The company plans to develop even larger screens that can contain up to 245 billion pixels! They can be placed on the wall of a museum or for an advertising event.