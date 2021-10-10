More

    LIVE – Spain-France: a summit in the final of the League of Nations

    LIVE – Eliminated prematurely at the Euro, France has the opportunity to mitigate the disappointment by offering themselves a first title since 2018, more than a year from the World Cup in Qatar. After overthrowing Belgium, the Blues will however have a lot to face Spain in the final of the League of Nations on Sunday, October 10.

    Spain

    To come up

    0 – 0

    10/10/2021

    Giuseppe-Meazza Stadium (Milan)

    France

    📊 The Blues have lost only one of their 11 Nations League games (8 wins, 2 draws). It was November 16, 2018 and a setback against the Netherlands (0-2).

    The two teams enter the lawn of San Siro. Place the national anthems, starting with the Marseillaise, which is copiously whistled by the public.

    Three days after their victory against Belgium (3-2), at the end of a frenzied semi-final, the Blues cross the road of Spain, which ended the record invincibility of 37 matches of the ‘Italy (2-1). The final will be watched, here, live with commentary and on television, from 8:45 p.m.

    France-Spain: at what time and on which channel to follow the final of the League of Nations?

    After the Blues, La Roja made its entry into San Siro.

    Against Spain, Antoine Griezmann will honor his 100th selection with the jersey of the France team. The opportunity, for the darling of “DD”, to enter a small circle.

    Spain-France: Antoine Griezmann, his blue centenary in figures

    To face Spain, the French coach Didier Deschamps chose to keep his 3-4-2-1. Small surprise with the presence of Presnel Kimpembe, preferred to Lucas Hernandez, in the left axis. Aurélien Tchouaméni is aligned in place of Adrien Rabiot, positive for Covid-19 and forfeit for this final. For the rest, it’s classic.

    France’s starting lineup: Lloris (captain) – Koundé, Varane, Kimpembe – Pavard, Pogba, Tchouaméni, T. Hernandez – Griezmann – Benzema, Mbappé.

    For the final against the Blues, the Spanish coach Luis Enrique aligned his team in a usual 4-3-3. Aymeric Laporte, the most French of the Spaniards, accompanies Eric Garcia in the central hinge. Uncertain, since touched on the foot, Ferran Torres will hold his place in attack. He will evolve with Oyarzabal and Sarabia, on loan from PSG to Sporting Portugal.

    The starting lineup from Spain: Unai Simon – Azpilicueta, Garcia, Laporte, Alonso – Busquets (captain), Rodri, Gavi – Oyarzabal, Torres, Sarabia.

    The League of Nations trophy is in place at the edge of the lawn.

    The Blues have just arrived at San Siro first.

    In the “small” final, played in the afternoon near Turin, Italy gained the upper hand over Belgium (2-1). The reigning European champions finish on the podium of this second edition of the League of Nations. The “Red Devils” finished 4th.

    League of Nations: Italy finishes third

    For this final, the Blues will play in white.

    Considered the “competition too many” when it was launched in 2018, the League of Nations has fulfilled its promises, becoming the new event not to be missed for the greats of Europe. This year, the “Final 4” offered a high and prestigious line-up.

    League of Nations: how the “competition of too many” is about to become unavoidable

    Back in pictures on the stunning victory of the Blues in the semi-finals.

    Good evening everyone. Welcome to LCI to follow the final of the second edition of the League of Nations, between Spain and France. The kickoff of this summit of nations will be given at 8:45 pm, in San Siro (Milan), by the English referee Mr. Anthony Taylor.

    A title as an appetizer before Qatar. Three days after returning to Belgium (3-2), Thursday in Turin, the France team has an appointment, Sunday October 10 (at 8:45 p.m., live commented on LCI.fr), with Spain for the second League of Nations final in history. Who will succeed Portugal, the first winner of the very young competition, launched in 2019? Even if it’s not a Euro or a World Cup, for any good competitor, a title is a title. “We can’t wait to play this final, it’s a special moment”, said the goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris. “Even if the competition does not look like what you can feel during the Euro or the World Cup, it remains a trophy to be won. (…) We want to go to the end.”


    Facing them, the Blues, capable of the worst as well as the best, like the face they showed against the Belgians, will find a tough and invigorated opponent: the Spain of Luis Enrique, recent semi-finalist in the Euro, which ended the record invincibility of 37 matches for Italy, European champion, in the semi-finals (2-1). “France, at the individual level is the best team in the world”, while he “still lack of experience” to the Roja, noted the former coach of Barça. Like Gavi, the young midfielder blaugrana, sparkling against the Azzurri, who will play his first final at 17, like most of his teammates.

    • Belgium-France: the chat in the locker room of the Blues that changed everything
    We want to show that we haven’t lost anything– Antoine Griezmann, striker of the France team

    “We already have a very high level of experience, but that does not give us any guarantees regarding (Sunday) “, tempered Didier Deschamps. “We will have to put all the ingredients to make sure to get this title.” A title that would be the first since the Russian World Cup in 2018. The first also since the early elimination in the round of 16 of the Euro by Switzerland.

    Add the League of Nations in the trophy case of the France team, “It would do us good and give us a lot of confidence, would prove that we can hurt at the next World Cup”, without this erasing the disappointment of the Euro, summarized Antoine Griezmann, before his 100th selection with the blue jersey. “We want to show that we haven’t lost anything, that we remain a strong nation.” “There is also the objective of not returning to Spain having lost”, he added. “Otherwise I would have Koke (his partner at Atlético Madrid, editor’s note) every day to stay in my room! We will do everything to win. “

    Follow the final of the Nations League France-Spain above with live commentary on LCI.

