LIVE – Spain-France: a summit in the final of the League of Nations

Good evening everyone. Welcome to LCI to follow the final of the second edition of the League of Nations, between Spain and France. The kickoff of this summit of nations will be given at 8:45 pm, in San Siro (Milan), by the English referee Mr. Anthony Taylor.

Considered the “competition too many” when it was launched in 2018, the League of Nations has fulfilled its promises, becoming the new event not to be missed for the greats of Europe. This year, the “Final 4” offered a high and prestigious line-up.

For the final against the Blues, the Spanish coach Luis Enrique aligned his team in a usual 4-3-3. Aymeric Laporte, the most French of the Spaniards, accompanies Eric Garcia in the central hinge. Uncertain, since touched on the foot, Ferran Torres will hold his place in attack. He will evolve with Oyarzabal and Sarabia, on loan from PSG to Sporting Portugal.

To face Spain, the French coach Didier Deschamps chose to keep his 3-4-2-1. Small surprise with the presence of Presnel Kimpembe, preferred to Lucas Hernandez, in the left axis. Aurélien Tchouaméni is aligned in place of Adrien Rabiot, positive for Covid-19 and forfeit for this final. For the rest, it’s classic.

Three days after their victory against Belgium (3-2), at the end of a frenzied semi-final, the Blues cross the road of Spain, which ended the record invincibility of 37 matches of the ‘Italy (2-1). The final will be watched, here, live with commentary and on television, from 8:45 p.m.

A title as an appetizer before Qatar. Three days after returning to Belgium (3-2), Thursday in Turin, the France team has an appointment, Sunday October 10 (at 8:45 p.m., live commented on LCI.fr), with Spain for the second League of Nations final in history. Who will succeed Portugal, the first winner of the very young competition, launched in 2019? Even if it’s not a Euro or a World Cup, for any good competitor, a title is a title. “We can’t wait to play this final, it’s a special moment”, said the goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris. “Even if the competition does not look like what you can feel during the Euro or the World Cup, it remains a trophy to be won. (…) We want to go to the end.”





Facing them, the Blues, capable of the worst as well as the best, like the face they showed against the Belgians, will find a tough and invigorated opponent: the Spain of Luis Enrique, recent semi-finalist in the Euro, which ended the record invincibility of 37 matches for Italy, European champion, in the semi-finals (2-1). “France, at the individual level is the best team in the world”, while he “still lack of experience” to the Roja, noted the former coach of Barça. Like Gavi, the young midfielder blaugrana, sparkling against the Azzurri, who will play his first final at 17, like most of his teammates.