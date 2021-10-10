LMS | Gael Pelletier “homophobia in all its forms has no place at HBC Nantes”

After conceding a second defeat on Friday night in the league against Limoges, the HBC Nantes club and its president, Gael Pelletier, are talking about them following the remarks that the Nantes president would have made towards the referees of the meeting, Mathieu and Mathias Pajot, at the end of the meeting. The official championship broadcaster, beIN SPORTS, returned to this episode last night ahead of the meeting between Nîmes and PSG by announcing on the air that the referees had notified on the match report that President Pelletier had made comments. homophobic towards them. The National Technical Director of arbitration, Francois Garcia, present in Nîmes took the opportunity to clarify some information ”the referees of the meeting wanted to be very marked. The president’s intrusion is a mistake. Some very unpleasant things happened in the changing room corridor ”. The DTNA recalled that the National Arbitration Commission reserves “the right to lodge a criminal complaint. ”Alongside the FFHB if the facts turn out to be true.





A criminal complaint?

On the side of the president of Nantes, it is assured that “no homophobic remarks were made but rather a few bird names…”. As for the NHL, no communication or official speech was held. The disciplinary commission could this Monday open a file to the reading of the report of the referees. This evening, the president of HBC Nantes made a point of clarifying the following points “Homophobia in all its forms has no place at HBC Nantes, in sport and in society. These are not my values, those that I defend on a daily basis. I refute the homophobic remarks that are attributed to me. These comments are of a defamatory nature. “

President Gaël Pelletier wished to discuss with the referees of the match on two occasions during the HBC Nantes – Limoges Handball match (at half-time as well as at the final whistle), in order to inform them that they were not , according to him, not at the level of this meeting. Exchanges made impossible by the intervention of security agents. Gael Pelletier specifies: “Of course, I may have had insulting comments. Indeed, there were names of birds, which I regret. I am ready to accept these comments, but in no case homophobic comments that I did not have. “. Gaël Pelletier therefore categorically disputes the accusations of any homophobic remarks: “It is a question of honor, for me, my environment and the commitments that have been mine for 25 years.”.

The manager and his club specify that they are at the disposal of the competent authorities. This is an event that is likely to be talked about in the coming days …