London steps up pressure ahead of European Union proposals

The British government is stepping up its pressure on Brussels and demanding “important changesIn the protocol that governs post-Brexit customs provisions specific to Northern Ireland, before a crucial response from Europeans expected next week.

The British Secretary of State for Brexit, David Frost, intends during a speech on Tuesday in Lisbon to once again urge the 27 to show “ambition and will“, According to a statement released this Saturday evening by Downing Street. Intended to prevent the return of a border to the island of Ireland which could jeopardize the peace, the Northern Irish protocol signed with the Brexit agreement introduces controls on goods arriving in the British province from Great Britain. Brittany.

But he is held responsible for supply difficulties and is accused of creating a border in the Irish Sea. Anger over the text also fueled violence in the spring, which rekindled the specter of three decades of conflict that left 3,500 dead until the peace agreement in 1998. David Frost “will undertake to study carefully” and “as positively as possible“The European response to the British proposals, expected Wednesday, and to start”intensive discussions very soon“, According to Downing Street.

“Go much further than the question of sausages“

He will also point out that “endless discussions are not an option“, To repeat that for lack of a quick solution, London would not hesitate to suspend the protocol by activating its article 16, which allows certain provisions of the agreement to be overridden in the event of”serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties“.

According to the British press, which welcomes a victory for the government of Boris Jonhson, the EU is preparing to propose a solution to end the “sausage war“, By providing for exemptions from the ban – for the time being postponed – in Northern Ireland on non-frozen meat from Great Britain for products related to”national identity“. But, according to the Downing Street press release, any solution must “go much further than the question of sausages“And tackle”fundamentalsLike the role of the European Court of Justice (CJEU) in enforcing the European Single Market laws that apply in Northern Ireland.

According to excerpts from David Frost’s speech, “without new arrangements in this area, the protocol will never have the support it needs to survive“. Such a demand inevitably risks running up against the refusal of Brussels, which has always declared itself open to negotiations on the application of the protocol, but not to the renegotiation of the text itself. According to a UK government source, “the real question is whether the EU is ready for the scale of the changes needed“.

