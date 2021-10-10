London steps up pressure on EU for ‘changes’ to post-Brexit customs arrangements

The British government will step up its pressure on Brussels to demand “Significant changes” in the protocol governing post-Brexit customs arrangements specific to Northern Ireland.

British Secretary of State for Brexit David Frost intends, during a speech on Tuesday, October 12 in Lisbon, to urge the Twenty-Seven again to demonstrate “Ambition and will”, according to a statement released Saturday evening October 9 by Downing Street.

Intended to prevent the return of a border to the island of Ireland which could jeopardize the peace, the Northern Irish protocol signed with the Brexit agreement introduces controls on goods arriving in the British province from Great Britain. Brittany.

But this agreement is held responsible for supply difficulties and is accused of creating a border in the Irish Sea. Anger over the text also fueled violence on the island in the spring, which rekindled the specter of the three decades of conflict that left 3,500 dead until the peace agreement in 1998.

David frost “Will undertake to study carefully” and “As positively as possible” the European response to the British proposals, expected on Wednesday, and to start “Intensive discussions very soon”, according to Downing Street. He will also point out that “Endless discussions are not an option”, to repeat that for lack of a quick solution, London would not hesitate to suspend the protocol by activating its article 16, which makes it possible to override certain provisions of the agreement in the event of “Serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties”.





“Go much further than the question of sausages”

According to the British press, which welcomes a victory for the government of Boris Jonhson, the European Union (EU) is preparing to propose a solution to end the “Sausage war”, by providing exemptions to the ban – for the time being postponed – in Northern Ireland on non-frozen meat from Great Britain for products related to the“National identity”.

But, according to the Downing Street press release, any solution must “Go much further than the question of sausages” and tackle “Fundamental”, such as the role of the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) in enforcing the European Single Market laws that apply in Northern Ireland.

According to excerpts from David Frost’s speech, “Without new arrangements in this area, the protocol will never have the support it needs to survive”.

Such a demand inevitably risks running up against the refusal of the Brussels Commission, which has always declared itself open to negotiations on the application of the protocol, but not to the renegotiation of the text itself.

According to a British government source, “The real question is whether the EU is ready for the scale of the changes needed”.