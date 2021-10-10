Loto FDJ result of Saturday, October 9, 2021: online draw

The weekend continues after a super Euromillions jackpot of 202 million euros not won last night. Tonight, Saturday October 9, 2021 at 8:50 p.m., you will be able to follow the result of the Loto draw and its jackpot of 6 million euros. If you wish to play a grid, you will be able to do so until 8:15 p.m. online or at a point of sale.

Update 09/10/2021 at 8:45 p.m.: today’s draw is online

The draw for this Saturday, October 9, 2021 is online and the two winning combinations are now available for free. The result did not give a big winner tonight and the next draw on Monday, October 11, 2021 will feature a prize pool of 7 million euros.

The Loto jackpot has not been won for four consecutive draws. Initially 2 million euros on the evening of September 29, 2021, the jackpot climbed to € 5 million during the last draw on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the same time making 550,000 winning grids throughout France. Among the very big winners, one player won the additional jackpot of the 2nd draw for a gain of € 119,614.

Today, today’s draw will be playable online or at a point of sale until 8.15 p.m., you just need to fill in 5 numbers and 1 lucky number and spend a minimum of € 2.20.

Play a Loto grid for this draw on Saturday, October 9, 2021: how to tick your numbers?

To play Loto this Saturday evening, you will need to tick at least 5 numbers and 1 number, this will constitute a simple grid. The price for this type of grid is € 2.20 to which you can add the 2nd draw option for € 0.80 additional.

If you wish to play with other game modes, you will have the choice between group play from € 4.40 via the FDJ Multichances offers or tick multiple Loto grids in order to match a greater number of combinations (beware, the price can quickly be high).





Result of the Loto FDJ draw this Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 8:50 p.m.

The Loto draw this Saturday, October 9, 2021 will be recorded from 8:20 p.m. at the premises of La Française des Jeux. Under the control of a judicial officer, the winning numbers and the Loto raffle codes are certified and then broadcast from 8:50 p.m.

To follow the Loto results in full and for free, follow this page and take advantage of a free winnings calculator.

FAQ: Frequently asked questions about Loto FDJ

What is the amount of the Loto jackpot this Saturday, October 9, 2021?

The amount of the Loto jackpot for this Saturday, October 9, 2021 will be 6 million euros. This jackpot follows 4 draws in a row without a winner at rank n ° 1.

Until what time can we play a grid at Loto FDJ?

You will be able to play a Loto grid until 8:15 p.m. this Saturday evening. Online or at a point of sale, tick 5 numbers and 1 lucky number for € 2.20.

What is the gain of a Loto code tonight?

A winning Loto code will win you the sum of € 20,000 in the draw on Saturday, October 9, 2021. A total of ten winning codes are drawn.

At what time can we follow the result of the draw today?

The results of the draws will be available from 8:50 pm this Saturday, October 9, 2021. All the winning numbers for the two combinations and the Loto codes will be accessible free of charge.