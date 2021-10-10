Lyon is rolling out, La Rochelle is reassured, Racing and UBB are winning

The first salvo of matches of the sixth day of the Top 14 was marked by the box of Lou against Biarritz and the reaction of Rochellais against Castres.

Lyon corrects Biarritz in Aguiléra

Lyon, led by Baptiste Couilloud author of a hat-trick, made short work of the promoted Biarritz (40-5), returned to the ranks on Saturday by conceding a second consecutive defeat at home, during the 6th day of Top 14. The BO had done very well in its first three meetings at Aguiléra, with success against two contenders for the Brennus Shield, Bordeaux-Bègles and Racing 92, and an honorable resistance in front of the two reigning French champion and leader, Toulouse. But on Saturday the Basque club, too tender, fell on a Lou with sharp fangs who won six tries to one, a victory synonymous with an offensive bonus.

Beaten at home last weekend by the UBB (15-20) and in search of points, the XV Lyonnais bit in every action, putting the locals on the backward track. The easy penalty missed by the opening half Clément Doussain was quickly erased by two tries transformed into a corner of the same ten. Two real copies signed copies of the powerful N.8 Patrick Sobela and the N.9 and captain Baptiste Couilloud. Led by fourteen points, the BO rebelled before half-time, like the young hooker Clément Renaud who infiltrated a forest of legs.

But the striker Brett Herron completely missed the eccentric transformation and the Basques returned to the locker room with a disbursement of eleven units (5-14), but in numerical superiority after the yellow card for anti-play received by the pillar Hamza Kaabeche. Back from the locker room, Biarritz was surprised on a cons of the inevitable Baptiste Couilloud. The international scrum-half forced Johnny Dyer to return the ball with a tackle. Two assists and a race 50 m away, the Lyon captain slumped into the in-goal (5-19). The eldest Couilloud, opposed to his little brother Barnabé for the first time, signed a hat-trick a few minutes later, after a fake gaze on Bastien Soury (5-26). The defeat turned to correction, when Léo Berdeu, behind a conquering scrum (5-33), then Thibaut Regard after an interception (5-40), scored the 5th and 6th tries of the LOU.

La Rochelle finally shows another face against Castres

La Rochelle reassured themselves by dominating Castres at home (29-10) to offer their second victory of the season, thanks in particular to a clear round at the foot of their opener Pierre Popelin (19 points), Saturday during the 6th Top 14 day. At the end of a non-match in Montpellier (defeat 21-11), symbolic of a delicate start to the season, the vice-champions of France, who are getting closer to the middle of the standings thanks to this victory, showed a whole different face to Castres.

Very undisciplined, the CO could never find the solution during a sometimes electrifying and often electric match, marked by 3 yellow cards (Urdapilleta 39th, Dumora 40 + 2 for Castres and Danty 40 + 2 for La Rochelle) and some tussles. The game, however, struggled to get started, Rochelais and Castrais responding for nearly a quarter of an hour with rough kicking. At first slightly dominated by Castres (3-3 in the 11th minute), La Rochelle gradually gained the advantage by capitalizing on the lack of discipline of the CO thanks to Popelin (8, 18, 25, 35). Settling in the Tarn camp, despite a relative lack of efficiency, the Rochelais concluded a tense first period marked by many opposing faults (nine times penalized at the break) on a try from their international hooker Bourgarit, transformed by Popelin (19-3).

Galvanized back from the locker room, in numerical superiority and with a dominating pack, the Yellow and Black tried to send more play but continued to struggle near the opposing end-goal line with small inaccuracies. Faced with a team from Castres which tried to react without succeeding in being dangerous, Ronan O’Gara’s men, clean in conquest, managed their advantage with an additional penalty from Popelin, before worsening the score on a test in force of the pack of forwards flattened by its captain Grégory Alldritt (69), symbol of the return of the La Rochelle collective. Castres, helped by a few good starts, had the last word with a try from the former Rochelais Thomas Combezou (73).





Racing 92 will be satisfied

Laborious and long ineffective, Racing 92 ended up winning in pain in front of the promoted Perpignan (17-14), Saturday during the 6th day of the Top 14. The men of Laurent Travers, yet in numerical superiority after the cardboard yellow Mathieu Acebes (29th), moreover had to wait for the second period and tests from Ibrahim Diallo (50th) and Antoine Gibert (61st) to force the Catalan lock. Dominating but too clumsy, they even played with fire by easing off in the last quarter of an hour, leaving Perpignan to come back through Matteo Rodor (68th, 77th). Too late. This fourth victory of the season still allows the Ile-de-France residents to climb to 4th place in the standings while Usap remains stuck in the second part of the table, stuck in 11th place.

The outcome was expected: the Sang et Or have not beaten Racing 92 since October 2012 and remained on a draw and four defeats, including two heavy setbacks 52-14 and 64-28 during the last Catalan season in Top 14 The teammates of the back of the Blues Melvyn Jaminet, left to rest for this meeting, had not imposed themselves outside since April 2020 and a successful trip to Béziers (19-14). But the promoted player bravely played his luck, for a long time to foil a Racing team which has not yet found its cruising speed. Between the hesitation of Max Spring (22nd), the failed penalty of Teddy Iribaren (27th) or the five balls lost in touch, the Hauts-de-Seine club did not show its best face. Whatever, the Ciel et Blanc are in the nails before a block of three complicated matches in Toulon then against Montpellier and Toulouse. For its part, Usap receives the French Stadium, red lantern before its Sunday meeting against Clermont.

Bordeaux-Bègles was very hot in front of Montpellier

Bordeaux-Bègles, left for an easy success with four tries scored at zero before the hour mark, had all the trouble in the world to resist the return of Montpellier, which falls to the wire (27-23) on Saturday, during the 6th day of Top 14. The Toulouse dolphin was very scared and will have material this week to understand the black hole which struck him while his players had conceded nothing in the face of a surprisingly absent MHR during one o’clock. Christophe Urios’ men, finally present from the start with realism – tests by Nathanaël Hulleu (6) and Ben Tameifuna (18) – thought they recorded a third success in a row, improved when after the strength test of UJ Seuteni (35), Maxime Lamothe rewarded his authors for an incredible conservation sequence with all his comrades concerned (27-6, 43). There was only one team on the ground when everything changed. Why ? How? ‘Or’ What ? Watching the match will surely give answers because it is not the new blood injected at this time from both sides that has created such a turnaround.

At the hour of play, when in the confusion after three good suffocating minutes, Masivesi Dakuwaqa in turn went behind the line, the wavering settled in the Girondin camp, lost and on the retreat at each Hérault impact. Believing in their luck, Philippe Saint-André’s men increased the pressure and Anthony Bouthier scored a try that did not smell good for the locals and their public, who had become silent (27-20, 65). In the referee’s viewfinder, the Union then lost Jefferson Poirot on a yellow card, but paradoxically found a defensive aggressiveness which saved three complex situations. By dint of pushing, the MHR had a last situation by Louis Foursans, stopped by an anti-game gesture from Jean-Baptiste Dubié. The yellow card sent to the Bordeaux center by Mr. Brousset was logical but the penalty test, expected by the visiting camp in such a situation, did not follow. It was then necessary to make a choice between the penalty to aim for a draw or the penalty, chosen and successful by Paolo Garbisi, to bring back a defensive bonus far from being obvious at the hour of play.

