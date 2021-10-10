Madness in the Pogba file! deal soon closed

Real goal of PSG and Leonardo for the next transfer window, the file Paul pogba could take a 360 degree turn. A European cador could enlist the tricolor midfielder as early as the month of January, in the form of a pre-contract.

PSG Mercato: Towards a failure in the Pogba file?

This is perhaps one of the most important tracks of the Paris SG, and she is slipping under his hands. Looking for a top European player for his midfield, PSG has been tracking Paul Pogba for several months now, whose contract at Manchester United ends next June. If the contact between Paris and the player’s agent, Mino raiola is very good, the Frenchman is courted by several top names, who lead a merciless struggle to enroll him.

During a live on the platform Twitch, the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, very aware of the latest transfer window rumors, had declared at the beginning of the week that Paris was planning ” to do something huge in the midfield next summer while reassuring the Red and Blue fans on the club’s intentions for the next transfer window “What I want to tell PSG fans is not to worry, because Paris SG is already working to do something important Next summer, especially in the middle, they plan to do something really huge, they want to sign a top world midfielder. “. A track nevertheless threatened for a few days, by the former club of the player, the Juventus of Turin.





A return to Juve is serious

If PSG seemed to be leading the race, a statement from the player after the game against Belgium ignited the powder. Back in Turin (club where he played from 2012 to 2016), Paul Pogba indicated that a comeback to Juventus was not to be excluded ” I love Turin! I still speak with former Juve teammates like Dybala. I’m in Manchester now, I’m on contract until June so we’ll see. I want to end this season at the best level, and then we’ll see “. An idea that does not come out of nowhere, since the Bianconeri would indeed be in touch with the middle of 28 years, and that everything could come full circle in the next months. As the Italian insider Rudy Galetti advance, Juve are currently working to sign Pogba as soon as the winter break, and this by selling 2 players.

” Juventus are considering bringing Paul Pogba back to Italy. The club want to sell (Aaron) Ramsey and a player between McKennie and Adrien Rabiot, in order to reduce the payroll and make room for the Manchester United player. Paul could also sign a pre-contract in January and return to the Bianconeri during the summer. “Says the journalist on his Twitter account. Very bad news for PSG, which will have to focus its research on another renowned midfielder, if the deal were to be successful.