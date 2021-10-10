More

    man taken into custody after attempted murder of three members of his family

    The suspect stabbed his wife, daughter and sister-in-law, all of whom were seriously injured. The vital prognosis of his wife is also engaged.

    A 59-year-old man has been in custody since Sunday, October 10 in the morning in Mulhouse, in the Haut-Rhin, for a triple attempted murder on his wife, his sister-in-law and his daughter, reports France Blue Alsace. The wife’s vital prognosis is engaged.


    This aggression occurs in a context of separation, specifies France Bleu. This Sunday morning, the suspect presented himself at the home of his sister-in-law, in the city center of Mulhouse, where his 52-year-old wife had taken refuge with her disabled daughter. He stabbed the three women, seriously injuring them.

    The man then presented himself to the Mulhouse police station, his hands bleeding and still carrying the stabbing weapon. He was immediately taken into police custody. Her 29-year-old son who witnessed the scene was later arrested by the police.


