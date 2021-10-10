Marco Verratti and his love for Paris: “I will always stay here”

There have been few doubts about this for years: Marco Verratti and PSG, it will continue. But the adage is well known: “anything is possible in football”. So, the Italian midfielder recalled, in an interview with France Info, how much he cared about PSG … and the city of Paris, which has “all” brought.

“Footballistically, I had the chance to play with and against great champions, in great matches, that’s what I wanted above all else. I fell in love with this club and that’s why I ‘always try to give the maximum, to restore the trust that I have been given “, he enthused.

My best years, I lived them here

“I was a little boy who came from a small Italian provincial town and here I had everything, he resumed. My children were born here! When you’re a little over 18, those are your best years. And I lived them here. It was unbelievable. I became a man and I found love. So everything I have experienced here will leave me with incredible memories.

A tribute proportional to the duration of this common history, which began in 2012 to… never end? “I have a little time left. What I know is that I will always stay here”, assured the former of Pescara. While he recently sickened Manchester City while scotching Pep Guardiola, “Little Owl” has returned to an excellent level and would do any top European club a great deal of good. But it is to PSG that he continues to swear loyalty.

