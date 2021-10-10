Marco Verratti wants to end his career at PSG

Marco Verratti and PSG, it’s a love story far from over. While he will celebrate his ten years in the capital club next year, the Italian international midfielder (28 years old, 43 caps) wants to end his career there. “I have a little time left. What I know is that I will always stay here ”, Verratti said in an interview with France Info.
Under contract until June 2024, Verratti even plans to remain living in the French capital a few years after the end of his career, before returning to his hometown, that of his first professional club: “I’m going back to Pescara, but let’s say that after years in this big city, you come home for your friends and family. And then because there is the sea, and the mountain. “
“I was a little boy who came from a small town in the Italian provinces and here I had everything”
In this interview, he declares his love for France and its capital: “Footballistically, I had the chance to play with and against great champions, in great matches, that’s what I wanted above all. I fell in love with this club and that’s why I always try to give the maximum, to restore the confidence that I have been given. I was a little boy who came from a small Italian provincial town and here I had everything. “
He then talks about his personal life: “My children were born here! When you’re a little over 18, those are your best years. And I lived them here. It was unbelievable. I became a man and I found love. So everything I have experienced here will leave me with incredible memories. “ PSG supporters will be able to benefit from his talent for many years to come.