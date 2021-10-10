Marine Le Pen tries to mark her difference with Eric Zemmour on the social question

Marine Le Pen tried, Sunday, October 10, to regain control of the presidential campaign. The candidate of the National Rally sought to mark her difference from her potential competitor in 2022 Eric Zemmour, by highlighting “his greater social sensitivity” and reproaching him for neglecting “Frenchmen’s end of the month”.

“We undoubtedly have economic and social differences”, underlined on BFMTV the RN presidential candidate, believing that the polemicist “aligns itself with rather liberal and rather classic conservative positions”. She cited Eric Zemmour’s position on pensions (“at 63, 64, or even, he said a few weeks ago, 67 years”), while she continues to defend retirement at 60.

Marine Le Pen also reproached him for his “criticism of the weight of our social protection system”, corn “without saying what he wants to plan”. “He is not very interested, at least if I am to believe his statements, at the end of the month of the French and I have a social sensitivity which is undoubtedly more important”, highlighted the far-right candidate. She recalled her proposal to lower the VAT on petrol, gas and electricity to 5.5%, from “essential products”.





“I propose a VAT at 5.5% instead of 20% on gasoline, electricity and gas. On a full 40L diesel, that leads to savings of 8 euros: do you say that with Marine Le Pen President of the Republic, your full would cost you 8 euros less! ” #BFMPolitics pic.twitter.com/X2qxDRuOnr – Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) October 10, 2021

While judging Eric Zemmour “shiny”, she says not to see either “its added value” on the issue of immigration, “against which [elle] wants to fight without weakness but without excess “.

She also criticized once again the reform of unemployment insurance that she “find it appallingly unfair”. “It’s terrifying philosophy” of this reform: “the government considers that the French are lazy, that they are unemployed because they do not want to work, while they are unemployed because they cannot”, she argued.