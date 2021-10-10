Marion Rousse appointed director of the Women’s Tour de France

The official route of this event will be unveiled by Marion Rousse on October 14 at the Palais des Congrès in Paris.
“It is not a question of launching for two or three editions”
“When I was a little girl, I watched the Tour de France on TV with admiration and when I started my career, I suspected that I would never have the opportunity to run it, declared the companion of Julian Alaphilippe. We want to do our best so that little girls dream of participating. Women’s cycling has evolved a lot in recent years, in part thanks to ASO (property, like The team, of the Amaury group), but it lacked a benchmark stage race with real media resonance. Now that I have accepted this mission, I intend to invest myself so that it enters the hearts of the public and for a long time, because it is not a question of launching for two or three editions. “
For Christian Prudhomme, boss of the Tour, this appointment seemed obvious. “If the event is intended to become the benchmark race for women’s cycling, it was obvious to call on the best ambassador of this sport, known and appreciated by the general public as well as by experts, said Prudhomme. And his immediate enthusiasm to join us confirms the momentum that gave birth to the event ”.