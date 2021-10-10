Marion Rousse appointed director of the Women’s Tour de France

“When I was a little girl, I watched the Tour de France on TV with admiration and when I started my career, I suspected that I would never have the opportunity to run it, declared the companion of Julian Alaphilippe. We want to do our best so that little girls dream of participating. Women’s cycling has evolved a lot in recent years, in part thanks to ASO (property, like The team, of the Amaury group), but it lacked a benchmark stage race with real media resonance. Now that I have accepted this mission, I intend to invest myself so that it enters the hearts of the public and for a long time, because it is not a question of launching for two or three editions. “



