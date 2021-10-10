Marion Rousse becomes the director of the Tour de France Women

The former professional cyclist was appointed Sunday director of the Women’s Tour de France by Amaury Sport Organization, the race organizer.

After the Tour de Provence, the Tour de France Women. Ex-runner Marion Rousse was chosen Sunday October 10 by ASO (Amaury Sport Organization), the race organizer, to take control of the women’s edition of the Grande Boucle, which will be reborn in 2022.

The former 2012 French champion, consultant for France Télévisions, already held the post of deputy director of the Tour de Provence and the Tour de Savoie Mont-Blanc, respectively since 2019 and 2020.





The first Tour de France Women will start on July 24, 2022 with eight stages, following the arrival of the men’s edition. Originally scheduled for the summer of 2021, the event had been postponed for another year due to the postponement of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.





@Roussemarion appointed director of the #TDFF with @GoZwift.

She will announce the 8 stages of the 2022 edition next Thursday at the Palais des Congrès. “I intend on giving my all to ensure that this race becomes a ritual of the public, and for a long time” David Marvier pic.twitter.com/WaKCeGWpIt – The Tour de France Women with Zwift (@LeTourFemmes) October 10, 2021

The route of this brand new race will be unveiled on Thursday 14 October, at the same time as that of the men.