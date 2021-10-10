Marseille: a man arrested after using Emmanuel Macron’s health pass

The facts date back to Tuesday, October 5. A 19-year-old man, who did not own sanitary pass, presented Emmanuel Macron’s QR code at the entrance of the Salvator hospital in Marseille (IXth arrondissement), reports the site News 17. “He had an appointment for a consultation,” confirmed the AP-HM to France 3 Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur.

“He explained that he had an appointment and had to participate in a working group. Since he did not have a health pass, he decided to present that of Emmanuel Macron, who had leaked on the Internet a few weeks ago ”, detailed a source close to the investigation on the Actu 17 site. The security agents realized it and let it pass before calling the police.



The head of state’s QR code was shared on social networks in September. The caregivers at the origin of the leak had been identified and their professional orders had been contacted by the Health Insurance.

“They did well”

“They did well, they didn’t want to refuse him and let him go like that. They judged that this usurpation was too serious ”, explained the communication of the AP-HM to France 3. Arrested, the young man was placed in police custody until the end of the evening Tuesday.