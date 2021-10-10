Mélanie Thierry and Raphaël as a couple, Alain Chabat and his wife Tiara… A shower of stars at the Lumière Festival in Lyon (PHOTOS)

On Saturday October 9, the Lumière Festival began in Lyon, during an opening evening attended by many celebrities. And love was also there, with accomplice couples on the red carpet.
The Lumière Festival is launched! Saturday, October 9 began in Lyon the 13th edition of the film festival also called Grand Lyon Festival. On the program, this year, new screenings but also sessions to see, or re-watch, cult films, Shrek To The Princess of Montpensier, Passing by The great bellezza, as well as meetings and discussions with directors such as Paolo Sorrentino and Édouard Baer. The directors will also be in the spotlight during this new edition, with Maggie Gyllenhaal, who will present her first film. The Lost Daughter, as well as Jane campion, 2021 winner of the Lumière Award.
Mélanie Thierry and Raphaël accomplices
But before embarking on the festivities, which will end on October 17, the celebrities followed one another on the red carpet for the opening night, during which was screened The cameraman by Buster Keaton and Edward Sedgwick, released in 1928 and offered in a restored version. To accompany the images, the composer Vincent Delerm imagined a musical creation, which personalities like Raphaël and Mélanie Thierry came to applaud. The couple made an accomplice appearance on the red carpet, while the actress will pay tribute to Bertrand Tavernier during the festival, by presenting a screening of The Princess of Montpensier.
Édouard Baer will present his next film
Another couple that attracted all eyes, that of Alain Chabat, came for a rare outing with his wife Tiara. Mimie Mathy was also in the party, accompanied by her husband Benoist Gérard, while she will present the screening of Portrait of a woman by Jane Campion. Samuel Le Bihan, Raphaël Personnaz, Rossy de Palma, Léa Drucker and Laurent Gerra had also made the trip, just like Édouard Baer, who came with François Damiens and Benoît Poelvoorde, stars of his next film, Goodbye Paris. Giacomo and Victor Belmondo, for their part, created a surprise, arriving together on the red carpet, a few weeks after the death of their famous grandfather, Jean-Paul Belmondo.
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias.