Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: The terrible confessions of Pjanic on the departure of Messi to PSG!

Posted on October 10, 2021 at 9:10 p.m. by AD

Free of any contract on July 1, Lionel Messi had left to extend with FC Barcelona. However, he eventually joined PSG freely and for free. Asked about the departure of La Pulga from Barça, Miralem Pjanic made huge confidences.





At the end of the contract on June 30, Lionel messi did not extend with the FC Barcelona. And yet he negotiated for long weeks with the Barça to renew his lease, and even when he was free on July 1. While he seemed to be very close to reuniting with the Catalan club, Lionel Messi finally joined the PSG for 0 € this summer. And as confided Miralem Pjanic, the departure of La Pulga surprised him a lot and left a big quick at Barcelona.

“He really left when nobody expected it”