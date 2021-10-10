Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: The terrible confessions of Pjanic on the departure of Messi to PSG!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona
Free of any contract on July 1, Lionel Messi had left to extend with FC Barcelona. However, he eventually joined PSG freely and for free. Asked about the departure of La Pulga from Barça, Miralem Pjanic made huge confidences.
At the end of the contract on June 30, Lionel messi did not extend with the FC Barcelona. And yet he negotiated for long weeks with the Barça to renew his lease, and even when he was free on July 1. While he seemed to be very close to reuniting with the Catalan club, Lionel Messi finally joined the PSG for 0 € this summer. And as confided Miralem Pjanic, the departure of La Pulga surprised him a lot and left a big quick at Barcelona.
“He really left when nobody expected it”
“The departure of Lionel Messi from PSG? He really left when no one expected. Above all, we expected its extension. That night, when it was announced a bit, it was the night he had to extend his contract, so it’s a big surprise for everyone. It created a big void in the dressing room, because Leo was a great technical leader on the pitch. He was highly respected in the dressing room and he’s also someone who was at the heart of Barca’s game for a full ten years and everything went through him. Today he is in a very great team, but it is certain that at Barça he left a mark that perhaps no one will be able to leave, because what he has done is exceptional. He is in the hearts of all Barca fans and always will be, it is his home. It’s sure to see him with another jersey, it’s weird ”, told Miralem Pjanic during an interview with Football Channel Club this Sunday.