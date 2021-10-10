Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Kylian Mbappé has made a radical decision!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 10, 2021 at 8:45 am by AM

Despite the firm desire of PSG to extend Kylian Mbappé’s contract, the striker of the France team has absolutely no intention of extending and should therefore soon engage with Real Madrid.





After long weeks of silence, Kylian Mbappé decided to come out of his silence regarding his summer transfer window in order to confirm that he had demanded his departure in order to join the real Madrid. But the PSG opposed it, having absolutely not planned its projects without Kylian Mbappé. And the vision of the club of the capital has still not changed as Leonardo repeated on the occasion of his visit to the Festival dello Sport in Trento. ” Our idea is to extend Mbappé’s contract. Our plan has not changed. Kylian is a gem, he’s absolutely perfect for PSG, and then we have Kylian, Leo (Messi), Neymar. We never planned the future of PSG without Mbappé », Confided the sporting director of PSG.

Mbappé still does not want extended