Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Kylian Mbappé has made a radical decision!

Football – Mercato – PSG
Despite the firm desire of PSG to extend Kylian Mbappé’s contract, the striker of the France team has absolutely no intention of extending and should therefore soon engage with Real Madrid.
After long weeks of silence, Kylian Mbappé decided to come out of his silence regarding his summer transfer window in order to confirm that he had demanded his departure in order to join the real Madrid. But the PSG opposed it, having absolutely not planned its projects without Kylian Mbappé. And the vision of the club of the capital has still not changed as Leonardo repeated on the occasion of his visit to the Festival dello Sport in Trento. ” Our idea is to extend Mbappé’s contract. Our plan has not changed. Kylian is a gem, he’s absolutely perfect for PSG, and then we have Kylian, Leo (Messi), Neymar. We never planned the future of PSG without Mbappé », Confided the sporting director of PSG.
Mbappé still does not want extended
Therefore, the PSG has not reviewed his plans and still does not consider taking another attacker than Kylian Mbappé. The only problem is that the French international has not changed his mind either. According to information from AS, Kylian Mbappé maintains his position that he will not extend his contract until PSG. Recent comments from Nasser Al-Khelaïfi ensuring that there was no question that he left free would have finished convincing the striker of the France team, who fears being retained in Paris if he extends. Therefore, a free departure of Kylian Mbappé now seems the most likely option. From January 1, he will be authorized to sign in another club in order to enter freely for the next season.