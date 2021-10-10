Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Leonardo has set his price for Donnarumma!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 10, 2021 at 7:10 p.m. by AD

Just arrived at PSG, Gianluigi Donnarumma would always seduce Juventus. However, the Bianconeri would be forced to pay a high price to snatch the best player of the Euro from the Parisian club. Indeed, Juve would be obliged to pay around 60-70M € in transfer compensation and pay a salary of at least 10-12M € annually to Gianluigi Donnarumma.





Free from any contract on July 1st, Gianluigi Donnarumma left on AC Milan freely and for free. And while it appeared on the shelves of the Juventus, the Italian goalkeeper finally signed to PSG, and this, despite the presence of Keylor Navas in the Parisian club. Beaten by the PSG this summer, the Bianconeri would not have given up the idea of ​​recruiting Gianluigi Donnarumma. And to believe Andrea Longoni, the Juve should end up succeeding one day with the best goalkeeper in theEuro. “It’s an open secret: Donnarumma will follow the same path as Mario Balotelli and in the end he will go to Juventus. We all knew Balotelli would come to Milan once he left Inter and that was the case even though he did take a small lap i.e. his stint through Manchester City. Donnarumma will do the same: now he is at PSG, but then he will come back to Italy to wear the Juve jersey ” , the Italian journalist told Top Calcio 24 recently. However, to snatch Gianluigi Donnaruma to PSG, the Juventus will have to break the bank.

A transfer of more than 60M € for Gianluigi Donnarumma?