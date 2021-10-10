Mercato | Mercato – PSG: The planets align for Leonardo with Pogba!

Football – Mercato – PSG
To afford the services of Paul Pogba freely and for free on July 1, PSG would be ready to offer him a golden bridge. In competition with Juventus, the capital club would not be really worried by the Turin club. Indeed, the Bianconeri would still be far from being able to strike for La Pioche, since they would first have to get rid of several players – namely Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey and Weston McKennie – and convince the player to lower his salary.
At the end of the contract on June 30 with Manchester United, Paul Pogba could spin freely and for free to another club in the summer of 2022. Alerted by the situation of The deck, the PSG would be more than ever on the lookout. Moreover, according to the latest information from the Gazzetta dello Sport, the club of the capital would be ready to offer a golden bridge to Paul Pogba so that he accepts to tread the lawn of the Princes Park next season. In addition to the PSG, the Juventus would also be in the footsteps of the midfielder of Manchester United. However, the Bianconeri would be more than unfavorable on this file. Indeed, the Juve would still have several steps to take before being able to afford Paul Pogba.
Juventus struggling for Paul Pogba?
Always according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juventus would be determined to repatriate Paul pogba in the summer of 2022. With this in mind, The old lady would study all the options to pull off this super $ 0 move. However, the Bianconeri would currently be in a complicated financial situation. What would not allow them to strike immediately for Paul Pogba. To successfully complete this operation, the Juve would have two important missions to carry out beforehand. On the one hand, the club led by Massimiliano Allegri would need to clean up its workforce and get rid of some big salaries. So the Juventus would plan to separate fromAdrien rabiot, Aaron ramsey and Weston McKennie to have the possibility of recruiting Paul Pogba. On the other hand, the transalpine club would be forced to convince The deck to lower his salary. Unable to assume the current contract of Paul Pogba, the direction of the Juventus would have to find the words for him to agree to sit on part of his emoluments. And knowing that the PSG would be ready to break the bank to afford Paul Pogba, the Juve seems more behind than ever on this issue. Case to be continued …