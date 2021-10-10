Mercato | Mercato – PSG: The planets align for Leonardo with Pogba!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 9, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. by Amadou Diawara

To afford the services of Paul Pogba freely and for free on July 1, PSG would be ready to offer him a golden bridge. In competition with Juventus, the capital club would not be really worried by the Turin club. Indeed, the Bianconeri would still be far from being able to strike for La Pioche, since they would first have to get rid of several players – namely Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey and Weston McKennie – and convince the player to lower his salary.





At the end of the contract on June 30 with Manchester United, Paul Pogba could spin freely and for free to another club in the summer of 2022. Alerted by the situation of The deck , the PSG would be more than ever on the lookout. Moreover, according to the latest information from the Gazzetta dello Sport , the club of the capital would be ready to offer a golden bridge to Paul Pogba so that he accepts to tread the lawn of the Princes Park next season. In addition to the PSG, the Juventus would also be in the footsteps of the midfielder of Manchester United. However, the Bianconeri would be more than unfavorable on this file. Indeed, the Juve would still have several steps to take before being able to afford Paul Pogba.

Juventus struggling for Paul Pogba?