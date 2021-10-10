Missing boy found alive after 3 days in woods

A little boy from Texas was found alive after going missing on Wednesday.

On television, his mother had implored, in tears, the return of her son. 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez was reported missing last Wednesday. The boy from Texas was last seen playing with a neighbor’s dog, while his mother emptied the groceries from her car. But within minutes, Christopher had moved away from his home, following the animal into the woods. If the dog got home, Christopher was no longer there.

Police immediately sounded the alert and the FBI, along with volunteers from the Texas EquuSearch group, began searching the area. Finally, on Saturday, authorities announced that Christopher had been found unharmed. He was taken to Woodlands Children’s Hospital to undergo tests and to remain under observation for a period of time. “He’s a little tired and dehydrated, and he was hungry but he’s in a good mood and in good health,” Sheriff Don Sowell said as quoted by ABC News.





It is a walker who discovered the child. The sheriff said the “lowly and humble man” wished to remain anonymous. “He explained that God told him last night in his Bible study to go find him and that he would find him. This morning the man did just that and the rest is just a happy ending to this story, ”the sheriff explained. Police did not give details of how the child survived alone for three days in the woods.