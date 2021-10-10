mom and dad announce happy event with hilarious video

Blue notebook for Aurore Delplace! Friday, October 8, the interpreter of Johanna Lemeur in the series Un si grand soleil gave birth to her first child, the fruit of her love with actor and comedian Kevin Levy. A happy news that the 34-year-old mother, who has long hoped for this first pregnancy, announced on her Instagram account this Sunday. “On October 8, I became a mom… He became a dad…”, she wrote, before revealing the very pretty name of her little boy. “Aaron is finally here! This storm of unconditional love is amazing. Kevin Levy, I love you endlessly… well, almost as much as your son.”

To accompany her announcement, Aurore Delplace shared a hilarious video, obviously shot in the maternity ward. “You saw, he has my eyes,” his companion launches at him, while they both look at their son’s cradle with tenderness. “Oh no, they are blue! On the other hand, he has your hair”, answers the actress. “Well, he doesn’t… On the other hand, what did I ch ** at childbirth! Wait, it’s terrible, it lasts a long time, for 12 hours, you’re lying down, you Me, to see someone suffer like that, it gives me a stomach ache, it gives me contractions, “says the young dad in this sketch, which ends with an adorable photo of little Aaron.





Delighted for Aurore Delplace and her companion Kevin Levy, many Internet users sent them congratulatory messages. “Mazeltov! Welcome Aaron and well done (…)

