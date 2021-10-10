mom and dad announce happy event with hilarious video

Aurore Delplace has become the happy mother of a little boy. A news that the star ofSuch a great sun and his companion Kevin Levy announced with humor on social networks.
Blue notebook for Aurore Delplace! Friday October 8, the interpreter of Johanna Lemeur in the series Such a great sun gave birth to her first child, the fruit of her love affair with actor and comedian Kevin Levy. A happy news that the 34-year-old mother, who has long hoped for this first pregnancy, announced on her Instagram account this Sunday. “On October 8, I became a mom… He became a dad…“, she wrote, before revealing the very pretty name of her baby boy.”Aaron is finally here! This storm of unconditional love is amazing. Kevin Levy, I love you endlessly… well, almost as much as your son. “
Aurore Delplace announces the birth of her son with humor
To accompany its announcement, Aurore Delplace shared a hilarious video, visibly turned to the maternity ward. “Have you seen, he has my eyes“, launches his companion, while they both look at the cradle of their son with tenderness.”Oh no, they are blue! On the other hand, he has your hair“, answers the actress.”Well, he doesn’t… On the other hand, what did I ch ** at childbirth! Wait, it’s terrible, it lasts a long time, for 12 hours, you lie down, you are in pain. Me, to see someone suffer like that, it gives me a stomach ache, it gives me contractions“, loose the young dad in this sketch, which ends with an adorable photo of little Aaron.
The stars of the series of the series Such a great sun congratulate her
Delighted for Aurore Delplace and her companion Kevin Levy, many Internet users sent them congratulatory messages. “Mazeltov! Welcome Aaron and well done to you. A little Libra, you will love it! Kiss my sweet Aurora. You assured“, commented Emma Colberti, who lends her features to Eve Prodi in Such a great sun. “Love you my loves“, wrote Naïma Rodric, who is none other than the godmother of the son of her playing partner and best friend.”Too happy for you! Enjoy every precious moment“, responded Tonya Kinzinger, who plays Doctor Janet Lewis in the hit fiction of France 2. Congratulations to the young parents!