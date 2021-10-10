Montpellier beaten by Cesson-Rennes at the end of the 5th day of Starligue

Montpellier was not reassured against Cesson-Rennes, beaten with the Bretons this Sunday afternoon, at the end of the 5th day of Starligue (25-21). If the two teams were on an equal footing during the first period (9-9, 27th), Cesson-Rennes took the advantage just before the break (12-10), before finally escaping during the second half hour. (20-14 45th).
The Bretons were carried by their new left-back Robin Molinié (9/12, including 2/2 on penalties), while only the young right-back Karl Wallinius (22) held his rank on the Hérault side (6/10), and that the Montpellier goalkeepers sank (0/12 save for Marin Sego, 4/17 for Kevin Bonnefoi).
A good start to the season for Créteil
Montpellier therefore records a second defeat in five days (plus 1 draw), and does not take off in the standings (9th), still led by Paris, the only undefeated team. With a third victory, Cesson-Rennes made a good operation (7th).
A little earlier, Créteil beat Nancy (39-32). If the two clubs neutralized each other at half-time (17-17), Créteil, more efficient in attack (nearly 80% success, against 55% for Nancy), logically took the advantage in the second part of the match (30 -25, 46th), carried by Valentin Aman, top scorer of the match (7/8), and the 20 saves of Dylan Be.
Next day from Thursday to Sunday, with, in particular, the clash between Aix, 3rd, and Nîmes, 2nd (Thursday at 8 p.m.).