Morocco intractable against Guinea-Bissau, Senegal regales against Namibia

The qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup continued this Saturday at 9 p.m. with two posters counting for the Africa zone. Three days after inflicting a manita on Guinea-Bissau on the side of Rabat, Morocco (1st, 6 pts) found the Djurtus (2nd, 4 pts) at the Mohamed V stadium in Casablanca, to try to chain a third consecutive success . The opportunity for Vahid Halilhodžić’s men to take off in this group I. And the start of the meeting would confirm the Moroccan domination seen last Wednesday. On a free kick hit by Louza, El Kaabi took advantage of the deflection of Mmaee’s head to open the scoring (1-0, 10th). Moments later, upon receiving a cross from Louza, El Kaabi cleverly delivered for Barkok … The Frankfurt player finished with a right foot and left the Bissau-Guinean goalkeeper helpless (2-0, 20th). Little worried in this meeting, Morocco even worsened the score thanks to El Kaabi who offered himself a double (3-0, 70th). With this victory (3-0), the Atlas Lions are now five lengths ahead of their evening opponent before moving to the lawn of Guinea on October 12.





In the other meeting, Senegal, leader of group G (1st, 6 pts), faced Namibia (2nd, 4 pts). Led by Sadio Mané, the Lions had the ambition to win in this third game to take off by beating their opponents of the day. Note that the two teams remained, until now, undefeated in these playoffs. At the Lat Dior stadium in Thiès, Senegal started this match perfectly thanks to the opening scoring of Parisian midfielder Idrissa Gueye (1-0, 10th). In front of their audience, Aliou Cissé’s men even managed to make the break, a few minutes before the break, through Famara Diedhiou (2-0, 38th). Upon returning from the locker room, the inevitable Sadio Mané participated, in turn, in the offensive festival of his family (3-0, 55th). If Kamatuka (3-1, 76th) reduced the score, Baldé completed the success of his family (4-1, 84th) at the end of the game. Thanks to this large victory (4-1), Senegal takes five steps ahead of their evening opponent. Two selections which will meet on October 12, in Namibia, on the occasion of the fourth day of these qualifiers.

