Motorbike. Driving a 1,800 cc motorcycle without a motorcycle license? It’s possible





We are not talking here about three-wheeled scooters of 300 or 500 cm3 that we know well and that we can drive with a car license supplemented by training, but two-wheeled vehicles of more than 125 cm3 / 11 kW whether it is a motorcycle or a scooter. The Yamaha Niken with its three wheels that we saw in particular on the Tour de France is a motorcycle that requires an A license. This machine is an exception in production. What interests us is to take the handlebars of a Yamaha T Max 560 or a Honda Goldwing 1800 without the A license, the motorcycle license. This is possible with the maxi scooter and automatic motorcycle license.

What is the difference between the automatic motorcycle license and the motorcycle license? The tests are the same except that you obviously won’t have to worry about having to change sequential gears with your toe, since the machine takes care of it. The most complicated will undoubtedly be to find a motorcycle school equipped with this type of vehicle since the demand is much lower. But as for the automatic car license, it is possible to have a maxi scooter and automatic motorcycle license. Here too, the apprentice will cut his teeth with the A2 license which limits his first machine in power and weight / power ratio (see our article on the A2 license with 35 kW motorcycles). Once the first experience of the automatic A2 license has been validated during two years of practice, it will be access to the automatic A license to drive any maxi scooter or automatic motorcycle regardless of the power. This also opens the door to sidecars which do not have a specific license, they are considered motorcycles. If you regret it later, it will be possible to take a training course to acquire the motorbike license in a mechanical box, but obviously this method will be much more expensive in the end.

Automatic transmission, CVT, maxi scooter or motorcycle? If the objective of an automatic license is the same for motorcycles and cars, the choice we have afterwards is not the same. Apart from the old Vespa PX 200 which have gears that you change by turning the left handle, no scooter requires you to change gears. With the exception of the 750cc Honda with a dual-clutch gearbox, all scooters use a variator, a CVT. No scooter makes more than 95 horsepower, so all can theoretically be available for your automatic A2 license in 47.5 horsepower or 35 kW.

Unlike scooters, many motorcycles make more than 95 horsepower and are therefore not offered for the A2 license, automatic or not. It should be added to that that very few motorcycles are with an automatic transmission.

It is necessary to exclude those equipped with a shifter which makes it possible to shift gears without the clutch, as well as those with a robotic gearbox like the FJR 1300 AS which still requires changing gears. We are talking about motorcycles where we just accelerate and brake. The Aprilia Mana 850 is arguably the only one to use a variator transmission like a scooter. All others are Honda with the 6- or 7-speed DCT dual-clutch automatic transmission. No other brand offers a motorcycle with a large displacement automatic transmission.







Which maxi scooters and which motorcycles in an automatic gearbox? For maxi two-wheeled scooters therefore, all are equipped with an automatic transmission except for the already old Vespa PX 200 with its antediluvian 2-stroke engine. The choice is vast and we can say that any scooter over 125 cm3 can be driven with this maxi scooter and automatic motorcycle license. Conversely, the choice is limited for motorcycles. In recent production, only the Aprilia Mana 850 with its CVT transmission is an exception as well as all Honda DCTs. For a new motorcycle, it will therefore be a Honda. But with this automatic gearbox you can have trails like the Africa Twin 1100 DCT, a custom with the same engine, the whole NC 750 family (700 previously) or even the large Goldwing 1800 road cars popular with motorcycle taxis. This for the heat engine. If your choice is electric, which does not have a gearbox either, but powers that require an automatic motorcycle license, we can cite the Zero Motorcycles range or for example the Harley-Davidson Livewire.