Mozilla VPN review (2021): fast connections and WireGuard at the top of its game

Data protection and privacy

One of the cool features of Mozilla VPN is in the first letters: Mozilla. A well-known and recognized name, designating the great champion of the rights of Internet users. For once, you will therefore hand over your Internet connection data to an organization that is not just a name hosted in states without rights. This is more reassuring, especially since the provider of the infrastructure is none other than Mullvad, also known for the respect of private life – Mozilla refers moreover to the Mullvad confidentiality policy for details.

It should be noted that the company does not record traffic, DNS requests, IP addresses, the duration of sessions or the bandwidth used. It should be noted, however, that Mullvad’s head office is located in Sweden, a member country of the 14 Eyes Intelligence Alliance. Outside of that point, Mullvad appears to be one of the VPNs that straddles the anonymity of its users more.

If Mozilla announces that it wants to commission an external audit on the policy of non-retention of data, such a report simply does not exist today. Also, the source code of the VPN is not open which is really unfortunate, Mozilla being an advocate of the model. open source. We also hope for a change in the coming months on this point. While on the Mozilla commercial site, we noted only one cookie that hooked up to our browser (Google), a very good point.

5 Eyes / 14 Eyes To assess the level of data protection offered by the VPN, we look to see if its country of operation is part of the 5 Eyes and 14 Eyes alliances, which are surveillance data sharing agreements between member countries. 5 Eyes is an intelligence alliance between the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Signed in 1946, the treaty that gave rise to it formalized the sharing of information between the United Kingdom and the United States during the Cold War. Soon after, Canada, Australia and New Zealand joined the deal. Documents leaked by whistleblower Edward Snowden in 2013 also revealed that many European countries were partners with the NSA as members of the SIGINT Seniors Europe (also known as 14 Eyes) alliance. In addition to the countries of the 5 Eyes alliance, there are France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Sweden.



Encryption, protocols and DNS

The simplicity of the VPN is also found in its construction since Mozilla VPN only offers one protocol: WireGuard®. A modern, fast and easily verifiable protocol (4000 lines of code). On the encryption side, Mozilla is also innovating and using Chacha20 algorithms that are more recent than traditional AES, but also a little faster. Moreover, the application connects very quickly to the network. On the DNS side, our IPv4 tests showed no leaks. Note that Mozilla VPN handles IPv6 addresses perfectly, which is still rare enough to be highlighted.

Video streaming

Some users take advantage of the VPN to access various foreign streaming services or simply to connect to television services in France from outside. Note that access to certain services like Netflix, Disney + or Amazon Prime varies over time, with companies constantly seeking to protect their content from unauthorized access.

White cabbage for Mozilla VPN with the various streaming sites of our test protocol (Netflix US, Amazon Prime Video US, Disney + US), we were unable to access localized content. Only access to RTBF (Belgium) worked.