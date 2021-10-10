Mozilla VPN review (2021): fast connections and WireGuard at the top of its game

Data protection and privacy
One of the cool features of Mozilla VPN is in the first letters: Mozilla. A well-known and recognized name, designating the great champion of the rights of Internet users. For once, you will therefore hand over your Internet connection data to an organization that is not just a name hosted in states without rights. This is more reassuring, especially since the provider of the infrastructure is none other than Mullvad, also known for the respect of private life – Mozilla refers moreover to the Mullvad confidentiality policy for details.
It should be noted that the company does not record traffic, DNS requests, IP addresses, the duration of sessions or the bandwidth used. It should be noted, however, that Mullvad’s head office is located in Sweden, a member country of the 14 Eyes Intelligence Alliance. Outside of that point, Mullvad appears to be one of the VPNs that straddles the anonymity of its users more.
If Mozilla announces that it wants to commission an external audit on the policy of non-retention of data, such a report simply does not exist today. Also, the source code of the VPN is not open which is really unfortunate, Mozilla being an advocate of the model. open source. We also hope for a change in the coming months on this point. While on the Mozilla commercial site, we noted only one cookie that hooked up to our browser (Google), a very good point.
Encryption, protocols and DNS
The simplicity of the VPN is also found in its construction since Mozilla VPN only offers one protocol: WireGuard®. A modern, fast and easily verifiable protocol (4000 lines of code). On the encryption side, Mozilla is also innovating and using Chacha20 algorithms that are more recent than traditional AES, but also a little faster. Moreover, the application connects very quickly to the network. On the DNS side, our IPv4 tests showed no leaks. Note that Mozilla VPN handles IPv6 addresses perfectly, which is still rare enough to be highlighted.
Video streaming
Some users take advantage of the VPN to access various foreign streaming services or simply to connect to television services in France from outside. Note that access to certain services like Netflix, Disney + or Amazon Prime varies over time, with companies constantly seeking to protect their content from unauthorized access.
White cabbage for Mozilla VPN with the various streaming sites of our test protocol (Netflix US, Amazon Prime Video US, Disney + US), we were unable to access localized content. Only access to RTBF (Belgium) worked.
Advanced features
Simple, even basic, Mozilla VPN offers few options. the kill switch is integrated (you cannot deactivate it) and the split tunneling is only accessible on Android. So you don’t have any hidden connections, Tor network connection, or GPS modification. The latest version 2.5, however, offers double VPN (multi-hop), as well as personalized management of DNS servers. In double VPN, we noticed a drop of about 40% in downstream speeds and 80% in upstream speeds between a connection to a server and another double VPN.
Technical assistance
From the application, you can access a help center with various tutorials written in French. Also, you can contact technical support by email, but unlike other VPN providers, Mozilla VPN does not offer a chat service for faster troubleshooting.