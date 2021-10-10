Nations League, France – Spain (2-1) – Aymeric Laporte, bitter: “We played better than them”

He didn’t say it. But no doubt he would have liked to play a bad trick on Didier Deschamps’ Blues by opening his personal counter with La Roja. Unfortunately for him, all did not go as planned: France ended up having the last word. And Laporte left Milan, beaten. But not dejected, although a little bitter.

“It’s a difficult defeat. We showed that we have a great team despite the youth, we played better than them, but what matters is the result”, he confided after the final whistle.

On the goal granted to Mbappé, following the intervention of Garcia and VAR, the Manchester City defender did not say more. He retains defeat and not much more: “There are new rules and each referee interprets them however he wants, in their favor in this case. I don’t want to dwell on it. I wanted it to be us who won, it doesn’t matter to me that it was France, it’s not a particular joy. “

Nations League – Finals

Why Mbappé’s goal was awarded 2 HOURS AGO

Nations League – Finals The Cheat Sheet: Exceptional Soldiers, Reaction Champions 2 HOURS AGO