Nations League – France-Spain: Antoine Griezmann, who celebrates his 100th selection with the Blues, is a player apart

Chance does not always do things well. But some coincidences are timely and some winks of fate are more supported than others. Sunday, Antoine Griezmann will wear the jersey of the France team for the hundredth time in his career, making him enter a circle that is less and less closed, of course, but still restricted to a handful of internationals. It will be in San Siro, where he lost a Champions League final against neighboring Madrid in 2016. And against Spain, the country that made him grow footballistically and which has been his playground since his youth years. “It’s especially the fact that it’s the 100th and a final that makes it special, he said on Friday. I am very proud and very happy but I hope it will end well with a Cup and a party after the game. ”

They are so far eight to have crossed the barrier of one hundred caps, the latest being Olivier Giroud, who is now blocked at 110 selections. He will be the ninth, Sunday evening after Lilian Thuram (142), Hugo Lloris (133), Thierry Henry (123), Marcel Desailly (116), Olivier Giroud therefore (110), Zinédine Zidane (108), Patrick Vieira (107) and Didier Deschamps (103). And, already, the question of its place in the history of the national team arises. A story he is still writing, even if the ink is thinner in this difficult year 2021.

With a few exceptions, and before the last two meetings against Finland (2-0) and Belgium (3-2), 2021 marked a loss of influence for Antoine Griezmann. At the Euro, he never weighed, at least as he should have, as he did before setting foot on the side of Central Europe. The fault of a positioning far from ideal. His fault, too. Because he never knew how to pull the reins of the coach to himself to prevent him from becoming a pumpkin.

DD’s “favorite”

Despite this disenchanted year, Antoine Griezmann (30) retains a privileged place in the architecture of the France team, because Didier Deschamps has long made him his base man. Attached to the Blues like little, Grizou is the one who always plays, and also holds the record for matches played in a row under the blue tunic (56 after Belgium). “Longevity is not just about playing matches, look at his effectiveness through the goals he scores and the goals he has scored, DD pointed out on Saturday. He was fortunate not to have had any physical problems, I hope that will continue. Since Euro 2016, he has been a high performing player. “

Griezmann is a kind of extension of the coach’s ideas on the pitch. A relay. His “darling”, tease some of his teammates. And for good reason, if the Atlético player impacts the game of the Blues with his offensive weapons (41 goals, like Michel Platini) and all the same found the means to score 8 times in thirteen games played in 2021, the one of the striker’s main contributions is his taste for combat and sacrifice, the very one that was the basis for the world title three years ago in Russia.





Started in March 2014, the adventure of Griezmann in blue would have been launched earlier if the international Espoirs had not been suspended 18 months after the famous club trip Le Havre – Paris. The most expensive in the history of the France team. So Griezmann had to wait. And even to make his weapons within a selection of which it was difficult to take the measure. Some talents explode suddenly, show they have the shoulders to reign, took him longer as he disappeared once established. It lasted a big year. And Deschamps had even picked it up in March 2015, on the eve of a France – Brazil lost by the Blues, while the number 7 was trampling. “You talk a little too much about Griezmann for my taste, he had launched. He tends to have a little head… He has taken some steps. It has higher demands with more competition. Today, it is more complete, more efficient. He continues to progress and she must see herself in the France team. ”

Henry doesn’t obsess her

DD had not meant that the young player had a big head, he had corrected, but that he was sometimes in the clouds and that he had to get down a little. The coach will have waited a few more months. Today, he no longer has much to say about his individual and collective contribution. The two dimensions are never far apart and Griezmann’s rare messages, like at the Euro on his positioning, are all the more audible. Same thing when it comes to individual records, Henry’s in particular.

“It’s not very far. After that, you also have to put the ten goals … But as I said, it’s not a goal that obsesses me, explains the number 8 of Atletico Madrid. There are matches that I go through without shooting, so it’s not an obsession. I want to win and I try to find what the team needs, offensively or defensively. ”

Top scorer of Euro 2016, spearhead of the Blues during the 2018 World Cup, Antoine Griezmann is already on the heights when it comes to classifying the great players in the history of the Blues. At what place ? In the Top 10, of course. In the Top 5? A little tight again. Behind the untouchables Michel Platini and Zinédine Zidane, behind Raymond Kopa and Thierry Henry stands a very 1998-2000 cohort, with Didier Deschamps or Lilian Thuram in particular. 99 selections, 41 goals, world champion, European vice-champion (and top scorer of the tournament), Griezmann swims in these waters, with this gaggle of duty players. What he is, too. And that’s what makes it a centenary apart.

