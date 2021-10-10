Nawell Madani mom, she reveals photos of pregnancy and opens up about the first names of her daughter in a moving text

Nawell Madani sported a well rounded belly on stage last September. After giving birth to his daughter, the comedian returned to his choice of first name in a vibrant message posted on Instagram.
“I do her like Beyoncé, released Nawell Madani on the Paname Art Café stage last month. Yeah! I give birth on Monday. “ At the end of September, the companion of Djebril Zonga, who made her ranges in 2011 in the Jamel Comedy Club, gave birth to a little girl named Lou Ezra Fatima. A choice of first name that is not trivial, as evidenced by the last two publications of the young woman on Instagram. A message illustrated by a diptych of photos ; one in black and white, on which she caresses her round belly, and the other, in color, on which she laughs out loud.
A name that weaves and consolidates links
“When my daughter was born, I had the feeling of being crossed by a thread that came from my maternal grandmother, was crossing my mother, me, and my daughter “, tells the Belgian comedian, actress and host on Instagram. “It was obvious to give him the first name of my grandmother and that of my mother (Ezna and Fatima respectively, editor’s note). “She adds that her grandmother was a woman “attentive, protective, inspiring”, and relates the fact thatshe has “experienced war, deprivation and flight. “ The young woman therefore believes that she could not pay better tribute to this grandmother whom she admires. “Even today, his courage gives me a boost when my daily life seems difficult.”
“I hope to pass on a little, a lot of them to him”
“My mother transmitted to me through her behavior the determination and my wish to act to change the codes “, adds the 37-year-old actress. “It is a person who inspires me, to which I refer to when I have a decision to make or when I don’t know how to deal with an emotion or a doubt. “ Nawell Madani is also fortunate to have a relationship that is not fused but friendly with her mother. “I am the sister, the mother and the friend”, even told Fatima Khaldi about her daughter to DH Net. “I try to be a little bit of all of these at the same time.” Through this transgenerational nameby Lou Ezra Fatima, Nawell Madani therefore hopes “transmit a little, a lot” from his mother, but also from his grandmother. “I crown you queen of my heart, Lou Ezra Fatima Zonga. To life and death my Lou”, she writes.
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias.