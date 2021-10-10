New and “last” surgery for Princess Charlene of Monaco

Still stranded in South Africa following an ENT infection, Charlene of Monaco underwent again Friday, October 8 an operation under general anesthesia.

Hope at the end of a long tunnel. Nine months have passed since Charlene’s departure from Monaco for South Africa, including five months spent undergoing several hospitalizations following an infection of the ears, nose and throat the princess contracted in May. This Friday, the 40-year-old was again operated “under general anesthesia”.

Under observation for 48 hours

As a source close to the entourage specifies, this intervention “went very well”. This is “the last of the operations she had to undergo following her ENT infection,” adds the witness. She is now under observation for 48 hours ”.





Since last summer, Charlene of Monaco’s state of health has deteriorated. On August 13, the princess was operated on for four hours under general anesthesia. A few weeks later, the latter was admitted to the emergency room at Netcare Alberlito Hospital, in KwaZulu-Natal, after feeling unwell. If following this brief hospitalization the princely palace gave reassuring news, the former swimmer appeared emaciated and pale during a visit to King Misuzulu in early October.

This prolonged absence away from the Rock has never ceased to fuel the rumors of an imminent divorce with Albert II in the tabloids. A hypothesis that the royal family has always rejected en bloc. The princely palace has also confirmed again to the magazine People that Charlene’s return to Monaco should be imminent.

