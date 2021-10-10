New World – Amazon Game Delays Transfer of New World Characters, Clarifies Terms

The New World character transfer system promised by Amazon Game will be a little behind schedule, but the developer specifies the practical details of the mechanism, including the transferred content and eligible servers.

We know, the launch New World has generated some excitement from gamers, resulting in long queues before reaching the game servers. Among the arsenal of measures to reduce these queues, the studio Amazon Game has opened up many new servers promising free character transfers so that players can reunite with loved ones on common servers.

This character transfer system was expected this week. The developer nevertheless indicates having to delay it following technical problems (“certain extreme cases do not meet the standards of deployment quality” of the studio).

[#NWSTATUS UPDATE] During our testing we uncovered some edge cases where the transfer experience does not meet our standards for release. In the meantime, please read up in the link for how character transfers will work once it is ready to go live. https://t.co/3ScS3bhZxD

– New World (@playnewworld) October 8, 2021

The studio does not communicate new dates, but nevertheless specifies the terms of transfers.

We retain more or less that the players who change servers will find their character with his progress (his levels, weapon masteries, titles, quests, etc.) and his possessions (his inventory, his gold, his decoration of housing) or his faction alliances. The player must nevertheless leave his company (specific to each server) and cancel his current commercial transactions.

And concretely, the transfer will take the form of a token to be acquired (free of charge) in the game store. The use of this token will allow you to change servers, but not completely freely: you will have to opt for a server in the same area. geographical (a European server for example), which is neither undergoing maintenance, nor full (we find the list of full servers here), and on which we do not already have a character. And it will be necessary to choose wisely: at least initially, we will only have a single free transfer token (even if Amazon Game indicates continuing to monitor its servers and could repeat such an operation if necessary). The delay leaves a little time to find his next ideal server.