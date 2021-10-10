New World character transfer will have to wait

Last Thursday, October 7, the developers had given some indications for character transfer on New World. In the press release, a few lines seemed to indicate that the long-awaited feature was going to make its appearance this week, but a new announcement sweeps this idea.

On the forum, the teams therefore explained that they had encountered some problems with this tool claiming that they discovered a few borderline cases where the transfer experience did not meet the standards established when the game was released. This is why they ask us to be still patient to resolve these issues before giving everyone their free server transfer token. Because yes, character transfer will be free for two weeks and once the date has passed, players will no doubt have to raise money to make this transfer.

Nonetheless, while the character transfer release is not for today, some information has been given, including the conditions for transferring your character which are the following:

You must log in to your character, which means waiting in the applicable queues.

Head over to the in-game store, where you’ll find a new tab to claim your Character Transfer Token.

You must leave your company.

You must delete all active buy and sell orders from the trading post.

Your character must be in a sanctuary (such as a settlement or outpost).

They also inform us about all the resources that will join us during the transfer :

You will keep all the progress of your character (level, mastery of weapons, titles, etc.).

You will keep your faction alliance and your progress

You will keep your inventory and storage.

You will keep all your change.

You will keep your homes and home decorations.

You will keep the progress of your quests.

On the other hand, certain things will not be able to make the trip, in particular the company in which we are in, the orders to buy and sell at the auction house as well as our list of friends. And finally, we learn much more about the worlds in which we can transfer ourselves and some players are unlikely to be happy reading the following lines:

You cannot move your character to a full world.

You cannot move your character to a world under maintenance.

You cannot move your character to a world in which you already have an existing character.

However, the developers understand that mistakes are possible, so they will offer a new token for people who have chosen the wrong world or if their friends’ world is full.





Thereby, we will have to wait for the character transfer. It’s not for tomorrow the day before, but as the press release states, they know this is a highly anticipated aspect of the game and they are working diligently on it to give players the best possible experience. No release period has been announced, so we will have to wait for the official announcements to find out more.