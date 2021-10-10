Newcastle already has a crazy shopping list for its transfer window

What follows after this advertisement

350 million euros. This is the price that the PIF, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, had to spend to buy Newcastle United from Mike Ashley, now former owner of the Magpies. The news of the takeover of the English club indeed fell on Thursday evening, a year and a half after the first rumors in March 2020. A takeover which, on the other side of the Channel, is not unanimous if at all since the nineteen other Premier League clubs are outraged as the local press explained on Saturday.

Still, the buyout is now official and even if the English teams want an emergency meeting next week, it will not be canceled. For their part, the new leaders of the Magpies are already at work, and the Telegraph Yesterday already gave an estimate of the next envelope for the winter transfer window: 220 million euros! With so many millions, Newcastle could therefore splurge as early as January, and the targets have been plentiful in recent hours.





Kalidou Koulibaly, objective N ° 1

Also according to the British media cited above, the new bosses of the residents of St James’ Park are already thinking of Jesse Lingard, currently at Manchester United, or of Burnley’s English defender James Tarkowski. But the Magpies also plan to make their market outside the Premier League, and the names mentioned are rather interesting. According to local press reports, such as Football Insider, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is quite simply the main target of the Magpies! Still under contract until June 2023 with the Italian club, the Senegalese was already announced in the sights of other European teams recently, such as PSG.

But that’s not all. The Italian press also evoked an interest in Mauro Icardi on Saturday. Still a Paris Saint-Germain striker, the 28-year-old Argentinian plays less and less because of the competition in attack and a departure is more than relevant for the former Inter, who has a contract until June 2023 in the capital. To get Newcastle out of the crisis and move him up the rankings, he who is currently 19th in the Premier League, the new owners are seeing things big.