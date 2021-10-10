Neymar’s evasive and disturbing message on the rest of his career

In a documentary broadcast by DAZN, PSG and Brazil striker Neymar suggests that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be the last of his career. The 29-year-old Parisian number 10 is also not sure whether he has “the mental strength to stay in football”.

It’s a little bomb that Neymar dropped. In “Neymar Jr And The Line Of Kings”, a documentary dedicated to the greatest Brazilian players broadcast by DAZN, the PSG striker makes astonishing secrets about the rest of his career. “Ney” evokes a possible international retirement after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, that is to say no later than December 18, 2022, the day of the final. “I think it’s my last World Cup,” said the 30-year-old who has never won the prestigious trophy yet. I see her as my last because I don’t know if I have the mental strength to stay in football. “





“Make my biggest dream come true”

And Neymar to continue: “So I will do everything to make sure that everything goes well (at the 2022 World Cup), and everything to win with my country. I want to realize my biggest dream since I was little (winning the World Cup with the Brazil). I hope to achieve it. “

Shocking statements that have enough to shake the supporters of Seleçao and a little also those of PSG since the Brazilian star calls into question his “mental strength to stay in football.” During the 2026 World Cup organized in the United States, Canada and Mexico Neymar will be 34 years old. His contract with PSG expires in 2025.