Night road – BMW & Calder: the duplication of an Art Car

During the summer, the famous BMW 3.0 CSL painted by Alexander Calder in 1975 was the subject of an apocryphal copy. BMW has indeed produced an “artist’s test” strictly similar to the original.

It was originally intended to be exhibited at the Neue Nationalgalerie, Berlin, on the occasion of the opening of the exhibition ” Alexander Calder: Minimal / Maximal “. Subsequently, the artist’s proof was sent to Bridgehampton on September 18 and 19, 2021, then it set off on a world tour.

This BMW is legendary. It is considered to be the first of the “Art Cars”. It appeared at the 1975 24 Hours of Le Mans. A dazzling ride. A multicolored sculpture traversed by white, blue, red and yellow comets.

The BMW is competing for good. It is even very fast and climbs to fifth position. Unfortunately, during the sixth hour of the race, Calder’s mobile, victim of his clutch, becomes a stabile.

The first Art Car was born from the initiative of Hervé Poulain, a young auctioneer passionate about motorsport and amateur driver, who imagined reconciling his two passions: contemporary art and competition. He dreamed of driving a car at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the bodywork painted entirely by an internationally renowned artist.





For Hervé Poulain, the choice of Calder was essential. As soon as he was contacted, the artist agreed to play the game. Then BMW Motorsport agreed on condition that the 3.0 CSL painted by Calder would come back to BMW after the race…

It is clear that the work of art has fulfilled its contract. For forty-six years, the 3.0 CSL has not stopped traveling the world, museums and exhibitions. With now two copies, the original work and the artist’s proof, Calder’s work has not finished and has not finished making us dream.





