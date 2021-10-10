Night road – When the administration undermines safety and the environment

We have already mentioned here the case of yellow headlights, which were compulsory for a long time in France when white headlights were banned… Before becoming authorized again in 1993. This benefited safety because they generally provide better lighting. But these are not the only elements to have been prohibited by our dear (in every sense of the word) administration.

Take, for example, the hazard warning lights. Before 1973, they were purely and simply rebutted by our authorities! So much so that it hampered the importation of certain models, such as the BMW 2002 it seems, because the manufacturer did not want to change the assembly process for France. Then, this equipment became compulsory … but not before 1979.

Another trinket prohibited with us: exterior mirrors adjustable from the inside. The Mercedes-Benz SL R107 had it in 1971… Except in France, where dealers had to dismantle the original mirrors, very nicely integrated, to screw much more primitive elements onto the door.







More recently, it was the third brake light that was doomed to moaning by some zealous servants of the state. If you fitted your car with it, you risked a fine! It didn’t matter that they had proven their usefulness in the United States by reducing chain collisions! Subsequently, in 1996, they were made mandatory on new cars. Logic, when you hold us!

The same prohibitionist logic is rife in other important automotive sectors, such as fuels, for example. While in Germany, we encourage the use of fuels of plant origin, such as rapeseed oil, in diesel engines (when technically possible), in France, it is prohibited. While it is ecological! For example, a more or less clandestine sector had developed in France to recover frying oils from restaurants (especially fast food restaurants). Why ? To filter them and use them instead of diesel.





It’s practically free, it suits everyone, it allows to use only renewable energies, and yet … The authorities have fined many followers of this alternative fuel, which they had spotted simply by sniffing their gas. exhaust… which smelled of frying.







Currently, know it, it is forbidden to put E85 in your tank, even if it hardly poses a technical problem if you respect a certain dosage, if your car does not have a duly approved additional box. . It is considered a fuel fraud… And for an abstruse reason, only vehicles of less than 12 tax hp have until recently been authorized to receive such boxes.







Let us end with a somewhat controversial remark. Diesel engines meeting the Euro 6d-Temp standard do not have access to the Crit’air 1 sticker, even though the study conducted by IFPEN at the request of the Government has proven that they do not pollute more ( or even less) than species adapted to the same standard. Other than to please activists vaguely concerned about the environment, what does that mean? Logic would dictate that cars are penalized according to their real level of pollution, not political considerations …