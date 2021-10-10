Nintendo Switch, OLED and Lite: which one is right for you?

Nintendo’s OLED Switch has just been released and features a brand new screen, both bigger and better than previous models. But for all that, the “old” Switch still have some arguments to make. Here is a comparison to see more clearly.

Nintendo is used to the versions of consoles, especially when they are portable. The Game Boy was thus entitled to 4 versions, the DS was available in 4 models and the 3DS in 5 versions. In short, “only” 3 versions for the Switch, that’s actually quite a few! Of course, the console is not at the end of its life and there is nothing to say that Nintendo will not be releasing a new Switch in the years to come. For now, let’s focus on the current range, which consists of 3 models : Switch Lite, “classic” Switch (we will call it that way throughout this article), and OLED Switch. The first difference between these three models is the price: 199 euros for the Lite, 269 euros for the classic and 349 euros for the OLED. Significant price differences, which can tip the scales from one side to the other.

OLED switch Classic Switch Switch Lite Chip Nvidia tegra Nvidia tegra Nvidia tegra RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB Internal storage 64 GB 32 GB 32 GB Memory card Yes Yes Yes Drums 4310 mAh 4310 mAh 3570 mAh Autonomy 4.5 – 9 a.m. 4.5 – 9 a.m. 3 – 7h Screen type OLED LCD LCD Screen size 7 inch 6.2 inch 5.5 inch Screen definition 1280×720 1280×720 1280×720 Dimensions 24.2×10.2×1.3 cm 23.9×10.2×1.3 cm 20.8×9.1×1.3 cm Weight 320 grams 297 ranges 275 grams

Let’s start with the cheapest model, but also the least bulky: the Switch Lite. It is very clearly the one that stands out the most from the other two and for good reason: it is the only one that cannot connect to a TV. via the dock. The Switch Lite is therefore a 100% portable console, which loses in versatility, but gains in ergonomics. No more detachable Joy-con, here we are entitled to a classic directional cross (which many will appreciate), a pair of analog sticks and the triggers that go well. Let’s be honest: the Switch Lite is arguably the model that offers the best grip, in addition to being easier to carry. The dimensions are thus much smaller and one approaches the format of a PS Vita.

In return, the screen of the Switch Lite is much smaller, especially if we compare it to that of the OLED Switch: going from 7 inches to 5.5 inches is not trivial. Of course, we make a cross on the OLED panel in favor of the LCD, but we gain a little in display finesse given the smaller size of the screen.

Another sacrifice to take into account: autonomy. The Switch Lite’s battery size is smaller and it will be difficult to play for more than 7 hours, and even much less on a heavy-hungry game.

The Switch Lite is for you if:

You have no intention of playing on a TV

Are you looking for a really compact Switch?

You want top ergonomics

With the arrival of the OLED model, one might think that the interest in buying a classic Switch is now zero. Think again: acquiring it is much smarter than it seems, if only for the price difference, which is approaching 100 euros. You may not want to put 350 euros in a game console and, in this case, the 270 euros requested for the classic Switch takes on another flavor. It is a model that has been proven for 4 and a half years now, especially since it underwent a major overhaul in 2019, bringing much better autonomy.

Here, you have everything that makes the interest of a Switch: a portable console with a rather large screen (6.2 inches), but also the possibility of connecting it very simply to a TV via a supplied dock. It is therefore both a nomadic machine and a living room console. We find the famous detachable Joy-Con and the possibility of placing the console via a tripod, in order to enjoy it to several even in portable mode. This model also boasts a battery life ranging from 4.5 to 9 hours depending on the game.

But, of course, the classic Switch struggles with the OLED model when it comes to visual comfort in portable mode. The LCD screen, with its clearly visible backlight, can quickly show its limits and the frame around the screen is particularly wide. The experience is still very acceptable, but far from the best.

The Classic Switch is for you if:

You want a Switch at a reasonable price

You plan to play mainly on TV

The little news of the Switch range is therefore the OLED version. We tested it for long hours and the finding is clear: if you want to play in portable mode on a big and beautiful screen, this is the model for you. For this version, Nintendo has done a very good job of optimizing the screen bezel, which results in bezels of just 5mm. Result: the screen is significantly larger than that of the classic Switch (7 inches against 6.2 inches) while the size of the console is the same, to a few millimeters. The visual comfort on such a diagonal is undeniable, while the use of OLED does honor to the most beautiful games of the console. The colors are indeed more vivid, the contrast incomparable and we must admit that Mario Kart 8 or Breath of The Wild are experiencing a second youth on this screen.

But the display of the OLED Switch is not the only argument of this model. In terms of ergonomics, we greatly appreciate the brand new tripod which occupies the entire length of the console and which allows a much more precise level of inclination, with a much greater angle. On the internal storage side, we also benefit from 64 GB, while it is necessary to be content with 32 GB on the others. A figure that remains quite low in spite of everything and you will have every interest in putting a microSD card in it. Another argument, lighter, but still notable: the dock of the OLED Switch is now equipped with an Ethernet port, very practical for downloading games faster.

Still, the OLED Switch is quite expensive, sold 81 euros more than the classic Switch, it represents an investment that should not be neglected. Its purchase therefore deserves consideration, especially if your use of the console is not 100% nomadic.

The OLED Switch is for you if:

You mostly play in portable mode and want a big screen

You want the best possible image quality

“To each his own Switch”, or almost… It is interesting to note that Nintendo decides to keep three models on the market, each with their own arguments. The classic Switch has the price advantage, offering a full experience, both on a laptop and on a TV, for less than 270 euros. The Switch Lite, even less expensive, remains undoubtedly reserved for a niche which does not have to do with playing on a TV and which wants above all a portable console. Finally, the OLED Switch is the “luxury” model, especially valid if you play mostly on the go and want the best possible picture quality. In short, there is a model for everyone.