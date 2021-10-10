More

    No one recognized Mick Jagger in a bar the day before the Rolling Stones concert

    Entertainment


    A few days ago, the Rolling Stones stopped in Charlotte, North Carolina, to give a concert as part of their tour which they continue despite the disappearance of Charlie Watts. Arrived the night before, Mick Jagger went for a walk in town before stopping in a bar, the Thirsty Beaver Saloon, to sip a small beer and he went completely incognito!


    The singer then posted a snapshot of this little moment of relaxation on Twitter, with the caption: “on a trip last night in Charlotte, North Carolina”.

    And indeed, we can see that the other customers around do not seem to pay attention to this brand visitor.

    Good vibrations

    However, Brian Wilson, not the singer of the Beach Boys but the owner of the bar, ensures that one of the regulars of the place recognized Mick Jagger without alerting the rest of the customers. “He was there and then he left”, summed up concisely the owner of the Thirsty Beaver Saloon interviewed by the Charlotte Observer.

    It remains to be wondered what is most impressive: that Mick Jagger can walk incognito, or that he is still able to wiggle on stage at 78 years old.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThe lowest-priced iPhone 13 isn’t where you think
    Next articleSynod 2023: the Pope invites us to become together a “different Church”

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC