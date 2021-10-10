Olivier Rousteing, artistic director of Balmain, reveals to have been badly burned to the face in a domestic accident a year ago

“I finally feel ready to share this. I’ve been hiding it for too long and it’s time you knew it.” It is through an Instagram post that Olivier Rousteing, artistic director of Balmain, revealed to have been the victim of a serious domestic accident a year ago.

Olivier Rousteing, one of the most adored fashion designers on the planet, propelled at 25 to the artistic direction of the fashion house Parisian Balmain, revealed this Saturday, October 9 in an Instagram post to have been seriously burned during the explosion of his chimney, just a year ago.

“Exactly one year ago, the fireplace inside my house exploded. I woke up the next morning at Saint Louis Hospital in Paris. The talented staff at this famous hospital, who were treating an incredible number of COVID cases at the same time, took incredible care of me. I cannot thank them enough. I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible and try to keep it a secret with my teams and my friends for too long ” he explains on this Instagram post with an impressive photo where he is covered in bandages.

Since he started supervising the house’s collections in 2011, when he was only 25 years old, Olivier Rousteing has rather accustomed us to to unfold itself. So in the document Wonder boy, he strikes bare and tries to unravel the mystery of his origins since he was born under X.





So why a year later reveal this accident?

“I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible and try to keep it a secret with my teams and my friends for too long. To be honest, I don’t really know why I was so ashamed, maybe this obsession. of the perfection for which fashion is known and my own insecurities… ” explains Olivier Rousteing