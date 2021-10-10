Olivier Rousteing reveals his serious burns one year after a domestic accident

ACCIDENT – “It’s time you knew”. The iconic stylist of the haute-couture house Balmain revealed that he had a domestic accident last year, October 9, 2020, which left him badly burned. On Instagram, Saturday, October 9, he shared a long post and a photo showing him sitting, his upper body fully bandaged from the waistband to the scalp.
At the end of Paris Fashion Week, Olivier Rousteing explains in this message that he wants to celebrate his ten years at Balmain, but also his “rebirth”. Indeed, today “cured, happy and in good health”, he reveals to have been burned during the explosion of his chimney.
“I finally feel ready to share this. I’ve been hiding it for too long and it’s time you knew it. Exactly one year ago, the fireplace inside my house exploded. I woke up the next morning at the Saint Louis hospital in Paris ”, he begins.
Hide your scars by all means
He then explains that he took refuge in work, “day and night to forget”, to create and try to “make the world dream with (his) collections”. Not wanting to expose his wounds, he reveals to have used masks, turtlenecks, long sleeves and rings on all his fingers to hide his scars.
“I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible and try to keep it a secret with my teams and my friends for too long. To be honest, I don’t really know why I was so ashamed, maybe this obsession with perfection that fashion is known for and my own insecurities… ”he says.
It is also a way for him to criticize this “new world” created by social networks, where they allow us to create “our own story that avoids what we do not want to show”.
Finally, the stylist, confidant of the stars, wanted to pay tribute to the caregivers who allowed him to recover: “I can never thank them enough (…) To the doctors and nurses of Saint-Louis, and to all those who have helped me. helped during this long convalescence and kept my secret: a big thank you. I love you”.
