Olivier Rousteing reveals his serious burns one year after a domestic accident

“I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible and try to keep it a secret with my teams and my friends for too long. To be honest, I don’t really know why I was so ashamed, maybe this obsession with perfection that fashion is known for and my own insecurities… ”he says.

It is also a way for him to criticize this “new world” created by social networks, where they allow us to create “our own story that avoids what we do not want to show”.

Finally, the stylist, confidant of the stars, wanted to pay tribute to the caregivers who allowed him to recover: “I can never thank them enough (…) To the doctors and nurses of Saint-Louis, and to all those who have helped me. helped during this long convalescence and kept my secret: a big thank you. I love you”.