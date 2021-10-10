Olivier Rousteing seriously burned: the couturier hid his condition for a year and unveils a shock photo

A well-kept secret. In a publication relayed on his Instagram account, this Saturday, October 9, Olivier Rousteing revealed to have been seriously burned through a shock photo.

The cliché dates back to October 2020. If he was all smiles during his recent public appearances, Olivier Rousteing was nowhere near so serene. Far from the objectives of photographers and the parades of the Balmain house (of which he is the artistic director), the stylist kept a difficult secret. This Saturday, October 9, he was finally ready and willing to share it with the public through a punch message relayed on his Instagram account. First detail attracting attention: a photo of the creator. Severe burns to the face and body, he can be seen sitting on a sofa and covered in bandages, the skin of his left cheek red and deeply scratched.

“One year ago“, he first wrote in the caption decorating this shocking cliché, as if to reassure his community.Olivier Rousteing is worthy of a nightmare. “Exactly one year ago the chimney of my house exploded. I woke up the next morning at Saint Louis Hospital in Paris.“Despite the high cases of coronavirus, the nursing staff did everything to get him back on his feet. Once done, another obstacle awaited the 36-year-old stylist: the public eye.

Olivier Rousteing: “I was so ashamed”

Indeed, in his message, he admits to having locked himself in silence, just like his teams. “I don’t really know why I was so ashamed maybe this obsession with perfection for which fashion is known and my own insecurities“, can we read. Olivier Rousteing immersed himself in work “day and night to forget.“A secret he was able to keep, even in the spotlight, with the help of turtlenecks, long sleeves and several rings on his fingers, perfect for hide your scars in the face. “Today, a year later, cured, happy and healthy“, he adds. His message – which has accumulated a total of 377,628 likes – has reacted a multitude of stars (including Donatella Versace and Cindy Crawford), all delighted that it is well recovered and safe.

