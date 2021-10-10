opponents mobilize for the thirteenth consecutive Saturday

Demonstrators opposed to the health pass continue to gather for this new Saturday. For several weeks, mobilization has weakened across France.

A few thousand demonstrators sanitary pass once again marched in the streets of several cities in France this Saturday, October 9, for the 13th consecutive weekend of mobilization. Update with the France Bleu network.

Loire Valley Center

TO Chateauroux, the police counted 200 demonstrators in front of the courthouse of the city, the starting point of the rally, reports France Bleu Berry. This is the same number as the week before. TO Orleans, the number of demonstrators fell drastically on Saturday, reports France Bleu Orléans. 350 people marched through the streets of the city, against 600 the previous week.

New Aquitaine

TO Limoges, 200 demonstrators gathered in the city center, according to France Bleu Limousin. TO Pau, clashes erupted during the demonstration, reports France Bleu Béarn Bigorre. When several hundred opponents of the sanitary pass arrived at a perimeter reserved for an event dedicated to Pau reservists, some jostling took place between CRS and demonstrators. The police used tear gas to disperse the crowd, said France Bleu.

Limoges: 200 demonstrators against the health pass for the thirteenth consecutive Saturday https://t.co/LFziFHqbdz pic.twitter.com/cJrAAJRxft – France Bleu Limousin (@FBLimousin) October 9, 2021

Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

TO Marseilles, 700 demonstrators marched and 600 demonstrators in Aix en Provence, according to the Bouches-du-Rhône police headquarters.

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Nearly 550 demonstrators gathered at Chambery to protest against the health pass, reports France Bleu Pays de Savoie, citing the figures of the police. Other gatherings brought together 900 people at Annecy, 300 to Thonon and 200 to Albertville.