Paris Fashion Week – Spring / Summer 2021-2022 (Part 2)

Between festive anachronisms, comeback of the low-waisted micro skirt, the need for a more than flat stomach and cuts that sometimes provide the essential overview of what to remember from the last Parisian fashion week …





Louis Vuitton

To celebrate the 200th anniversary of Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquire summons the memory of Empress Eugnie – renowned client of the trunk maker – by adorning his models with new generation crinoline (see here and l).

The oversized spencer / sparkling ball gown mix reminds us that warming up your chicest toilet in a men’s jacket is often a good idea (see here).

While shifting genres is often ideal for twisting an outfit, the exercise is nonetheless as delicate as it is tricky. We want as proof this silhouette with the undressed very Paul Poiret, who suffers from the addition of jeans lacking in character.

A Chanel model apparently parked under the Richelieu passage … (place of the parade) (see here).

By reviving the famous jodhpurs which made the success of the Balenciaga F / W 2007-2008 collection, Nicolas Ghesquire finally delivers a silhouette that makes you want to be worn (once the collar and the leather collar have been removed of course) (see here ).

If the looks offered within this grandiose masked ball are often lacking in evidence, it is clear that certain pieces composing them are called – by their cuts and their textures – to be extracted in order to see their fair value appreciated (we think in particular this mesh tailcoat, these cropped pants and this chiffon jumpsuit).

Dries Van Noten

The pink / green combo comes in all shades … with varying degrees of success (see here and there).

The skin of the foot is treated like any other leather by being adorned with jewelry lozenges (see here).

Miu Miu

The gimmick consisting of ignoring the “finishes” step has become popular in the Prada bis line (see here).

Miuccia Prada is offering a one-year subscription to the Temple Noble Art to all those who will wear their cropped sweater / low-waist micro skirt duo next spring (fake news) (see here and here).

The Italian designer encourages women to grab their banker’s pants, slash them happily and wear them in Bermuda shorts (see here).

Ella Emhoff confirms her status as “it” girl by appearing on the Miu Miu podium (see here).

Shirt, polo shirt and pullover overlap (see here).

The lack of evidence of the mix of thick moccasins / high socks / chic mid-length dress leaves one wondering (see here).

Chanel

The photographers placed against the podium recall the threads of the 1980s (see here).

Chic, cozy, modern and elegant at the same time, the little black dress in blazer version hits the mark (see here).

Certain looks from the collection provoke paradoxical feelings in the viewer. The Machiavellian desire to see Kristen Stewart wearing them on the red carpet is indeed telescope with the deep desire to see Chanel stop rhyme with stylistic catastrophe (see here, here, here, here, here and there).

Lacoste

Bottle green, pale pink and burgundy make you want to pair it over and over again (see here).

The burgundy / red / raspberry / baby pink camaeu works wonderfully (see here).

Climbing ropes confirm their hype dimension (see here).

Dior

This season, Maria Grazia Chiuri plunges into the 60s and draws – quite literally – enough to feed the wardrobe of women – girls? – Dior (see here, here, here and there).

The Rocky Balboa look prompts the Woman of 2022 to step into the ring, literally and figuratively (see here and l). A bit of a caricature? Maybe … but when it comes to feminism, Maria Grazia Chiuri is rarely subtle.

If the painted denim sets (jacket / pants) shine with their heaviness, Saharan jackets and khaki parkas reveal themselves to be ideal chair rails! (see here, here and there)

Saint Laurent

Anthony Vaccarello is following in Miuccia Prada’s footsteps by offering all his customers 365 days of a liquid diet based on broccoli juice (fake news) (see here and here).

Combining controlled build and controlled seduction, the long black dress for summer 2022 scores points (the same goes for the long white dress…) (see here and l).

The 3/4 length of the sleeves creates a disappointing mix with the oversized shoulders (see here and l).

If in the weeks to come, you wonder why your friends are putting their mail / magazines / purses / tickets in the waistband of their jeans, know that the answer can be found here and there.