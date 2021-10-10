Paris-Tours 2021 – Arnaud Démare saves his season by winning in a small group

History does not say whether Frédéric Guesdon, winner in 2006, would have preferred a Frenchman to succeed him at Paris-Roubaix last weekend, but the sporting director of Groupama-FDJ finally saw the famine end at Paris-Tours. Additional happiness, it was his rider, Arnaud Démare, who won ahead of Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and Stan Dewulf (AG2R-Citroën) in a group of four very strong who survived to the vineyards. This is Démare’s ninth success in 2021 but the first in such an important race. He may not say it like that but it is no exaggeration to suggest that this victory saves the year 2021 from a disappointing Démare on the Tour and then on the Vuelta.

Once promised to sprinters, Paris-Tours has hardened severely in recent years with the addition of the famous vineyards. Criticized at their appearance, in particular by Philippe Gilbert, they are now the charm of the last great classic of the season. It took a long time to see the decisive movements even if Arkéa-Samsic or AG2R-Citroën had tried to shake up a peloton which was shrinking over the kilometers. So for a long time since it was 24 kilometers from the finish that a first upheaval took place. All thanks to the attack by Stan Dewulf, impressive this Sunday.





The Belgian, recruited by AG2R-Citroën at the end of 2020, confirmed that he was a great pick for the Savoy team. His attack propelled a group of three in the lead since he was supported by Franck Bonnamour and Frederik Frison (Lotto-Soudal). The first two were still there in the final straight but not the last, victim of a fatal puncture on the last vineyard path. Dewulf and Bonnamour, super-combative and revelation of the last Tour de France, held up so well that it was not until the last kilometer to see two former winners of Milan-Sanremo return.

Without Stefan Küng, also the victim of a puncture, and after an enormous work of Valentin Madouas, Arnaud Démare took up his responsibilities 11 kilometers from the finish in the last small bump. His power has doomed all his opponents except Stuyven. The winners in Sanremo in 2016 and 2021 then united their efforts to join the leading duo. It took a lot as the leading duo was strong too. But even the uncertainty of a four-way finish did not disturb Démare, who started his sprint 275m from the line never to be seen again. His wet eyes on the podium betrayed a certain emotion. This success should keep him warm this winter as he concluded a frustrating 2021.