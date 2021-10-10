Paris-Tours: Marc Madiot after the success of Arnaud Démare: “There are people who do not have much memory”

Arnaud Démare does not often hide his feelings. When he crushed the Giro with his strength twelve months ago, his confidence radiated. Conversely, her absence was sweating all over her body on the Tour de France and especially on that of Spain a few weeks ago. Four months to wait for success is a long time for a sprinter and even more when his priority objectives are within that time frame. Démare disappointed in 2021 but his victory over Paris-Tours allows him to be able to retain something. It was far from being won recently.

Follow a full year of sport and events on Eurosport for 69.99 euros!

Tears did not flow on the podium but Arnaud Démare’s eyes, certainly wet, betraying the weeks and even the months spent in doubt. This was the first topic covered in his post-victory interview. “Win Paris-Tours with the mid-season I spent …, he whispered. There was this abandonment on the Tour de France (out of time on the 9th stage), this mixed Vuelta (only one 2nd place). I didn’t give up, I was still there without winning. My wife was exceptional. We did everything well to continue to believe in it. This time it’s spinning. ”

Paris – Tours Begins ends 2021 on a high note and saves its season 6 HOURS AGO

Démare took responsibility to afford Paris – Tours: the summary of his victory

No success since the end of May

When Démare slips that he was recently close to victory, we have the right to correct him. Fifth at Isbergues, sixth at Denain, he was not in the front row. The Worlds, a race in which he played Alaphilippe’s teammate to perfection, went through this, as did Paris-Roubaix (34th). Then it was Paris-Bourges where he actually took second place but behind Jordi Meeus. A good sprinter but not of the caliber of the Démare of 2020. Or even the first half of 2021 when he dominated precisely this type of opponent to glean eight successes but none in events of greater importance (zero points on Paris-Nice ).

To glean this Paris-Tours, a race that he had already completed three times in the Top 5, including two when it was only a benchmark for sprinters, Démare did some Démare. What he sometimes lacks in speed, he makes up for with strength. And it is his attack, on a small steep, 11 miles from the goal that allowed him to still believe in victory then to come back on the leading duo, flanked by Jasper Stuyven, with a solid pedigree since he is the holder. of the Milan-Sanremo title.

The rest is the Picard who tells it, with a smile on his face and overflowing enthusiasm: “We quickly blocked 10-15 seconds, then we stagnated. I was a bit broke, I saw that Stuyven was giving what he could. We (Dewulf and Bonnamour) saw them getting closer as we went along. They looked at each other from the mile but I was wary of Stuyven who is fast too. I wanted to throw from a distance because I knew everyone was done. On the resistance, I’m strong. “





The emotion on the podium was sincere

“I’m really very happy, we know what I’ve been through lately, he pressed again a little later. I won some races but this one… It was tough the last few months. This one, I savor it. The emotion on the podium was sincere. “In his team too, the last few months have been difficult. Marc Madiot did not fail, at the microphone of France Televisions, to attack those who criticized his foal:”I read social media quite a bit, there are people who don’t have a lot of memory. Just look at the track record he has, he adds a nice line today so gentlemen you have good morning. “.

Starts: “I never let go”

Indeed, Arnaud Démare’s record was expanded this Sunday with an 84th victory (6th total for active riders) and this Paris-Tours joins its two stages on the Tour de France, its five on the Giro, its three titles of champion of France and obviously the most beautiful of all, the Milan-Sanremo of 2016. “I was afraid of missing out. I did not have the expected results even if it is my 9th victory of the season, I expected better“, concluded Démare. Others also expected better but at least for this Sunday evening, he can forget all the rest and savor this beautiful success.

Paris – Tours Bonnamour: “We looked at each other in the last kilometer, I’m disappointed to be second” 4 HOURS AGO